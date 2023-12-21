Huawei to spur Korea’s digital shift next year: CEO

Huawei Technologies Korea's CEO Balian Wang speaks during a year-end press conference with local reporters at the Lotte Hotel in Seoul Wednesday. (Huawei Technologies Korea)

Huawei Technologies Korea will maintain its commitment to accelerating Korea’s digital transformation momentum by providing safer and more innovative products and solutions industrywide, the company’s top executive said Wednesday.

“We will help the Korean ICT industry develop more actively in the future by introducing our outstanding research and development achievements and experiences in various sectors, including artificial intelligence, 5G network and cloud computing, to the Korean industry,” Balian Wang, the CEO of the Chinese tech giant’s Korean unit said in a year-end press conference in Seoul.

The CEO expressed confidence in increasing domestic customer trust based on the principle of prioritizing cybersecurity over business performance. He stressed that there has been not one cybersecurity incident involving Huawei around the world, including Korea, over the past three decades.

Huawei has provided various products, including data center networks, campus networks, mid-range and high-end storage, data protection and optical transport networks to customers here. Its 5G network also recorded the highest score ever, as it became the first IT firm to break through an average download speech of 1 gigabit per second in global tests, Wang added.

He also vowed to put in his utmost effort to cooperate with domestic customers and partners for a better eco-friendly digital life and support the cultivation of 1,000 next-generation ICT professionals here.

Wang outlined the range of low-carbon solutions that the firm offers to its clients, including solar inverters, data center energy, power supply and distribution, and electric vehicle charging networks.

"Huawei’s digital power business produced eco-friendly electricity amounting to 6.72 billion kilowatt-hours, reducing carbon emissions equivalent to planting 4.12 million trees,” the CEO said.

Wednesday’s event marked Wang's first meeting with local reporters since he began leading the Korean unit in June. Previously, he served as executive vice president of the firm's telecommunications network business division in Japan for six years starting in 2017.

Huawei went through a challenging year in 2023 amid the US' tightened technology-related sanctions on China, rising inflation and an economic slowdown. But the Chinese tech giant was able to navigate the tough times based on "quality services and trust," the CEO said.

When asked about specific business expansion plans here next year, he showed a cautious stance amid lingering concerns over security risks surrounding the firm, with the US reportedly urging Korea to reject Chinese technologies.

Regarding whether the Chinese firm plans to collaborate with Samsung Electronics' foundry, he gave a neutral response, stating, "We're always open to cooperating with Korean firms and want to support their digital transformation and help create value."

On the other hand, he hinted at the Chinese company's step-up cooperation with LG Uplus, the nation's third-largest mobile carrier.

Earlier this year, LG Uplus apologized for a recent controversy surrounding the company’s data breaches and internet connection failure caused by cyberattacks.

LG was criticized for using Huawei's 5G equipment, as the only local carrier using the Chinese firm's tech products. Though the US government has long accused Huawei of spying and stealing sensitive information, LG indicated that it will not cut ties with Huawei.

"Huawei is very honored to participate in building the world's first 5G mobile communication network with LG Uplus. ... Through continuous ties with LG Uplus, we are ready to provide our innovative technologies and solutions at any time," Wang said.