Seoul shares open lower on profit-taking, US losses

Most Popular
Seoul shares open lower on profit-taking, US lossesBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 21, 2023 - 09:38
South Korean stocks opened lower Thursday as investors unloaded shares following the five-session winning streak and overnight Wall Street losses.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 8.02 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,606.28 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
On Wednesday, the Kospi soared 1.78 percent to close at 2,614.30, its highest point since Sept. 15.
US stocks fell overnight, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipping 1.27 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also tumbling 1.50 percent.
In Seoul, most blue chips traded lower across the board, with chip behemoth Samsung Electronics falling 0.53 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix also down 0.57 percent.
LG Energy Solution slipped 0.92 percent and smaller battery manufacturing rival Samsung SDI also dropped 1.84 percent. Leading steelmaker Posco Holdings slumped 0.71 percent.
Leading automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia, however, added 0.40 percent and 2.95 percent, respectively.
The local currency was trading at 1,304.05 won against the US dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 5.15 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
NK leader vows to launch nuclear attack without hesitation in event of enemy's nuclear provocations
-
Record earnings propel Hyundai Motor to conduct most promotions ever
-
[News Analysis] Will justice minister become beacon of hope for Korea’s conservative bloc?