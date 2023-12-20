Home

피터빈트

Lucid Fall to hold exhibition for essay book

By Lee Jung-youn

Published : Dec. 20, 2023 - 19:44

    • Link copied

Singer-songwriter Lucid Fall (Antenna) Singer-songwriter Lucid Fall (Antenna)

Singer-songwriter Lucid Fall will hold a special exhibition to share experiences beyond the limits of the senses, commemorating the publication of his book of essays.

"Everybody Hears," a collection of prose written during the time Lucid Fall was creating his second ambient album "Being-with," released on Dec. 12.

In commemoration of the publication of this essay collection, the exhibition, designed to share Lucid Fall's sensibilities with the audience, offers opportunities to communicate with the artist in a variety of ways beyond sight and hearing.

The exhibition takes place at Space Sophora in Jung-gu, Seoul, from Thursday to Jan. 7 next year. Lucid Fall will visit the exhibition hall at 4 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m. on Jan. 7 for a book signing. He will also visit the gallery on Dec. 27 for a listening session at 7 p.m.

Space Sophora added that a portable hearing device that can be linked to a personal phone is recommended, as it will help visitors enjoy Lucid Fall's music and voice more clearly.

The admission fee for the exhibition is 17,500 won, with an additional guest able to enter together, which includes one book with the entry. Visitors who have already purchased books can bring them to the exhibition hall and enjoy the exhibition for free. The exhibition finished at 6:30 p.m. each night, and the gallery closes on Christmas and New Year's Day.

