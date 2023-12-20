Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Eyeing economic security, Yoon names NIS, foreign minister picks

    Eyeing economic security, Yoon names NIS, foreign minister picks
  2. 2

    S. Korean seniors poorest in OECD: report

    S. Korean seniors poorest in OECD: report
  3. 3

    Harim takeover of debt-ridden HMM draws concerns

    Harim takeover of debt-ridden HMM draws concerns
  4. 4

    Deadly quake shakes China

    Deadly quake shakes China
  5. 5

    Hyundai Motor to sell auto plant in Russia

    Hyundai Motor to sell auto plant in Russia
  1. 6

    Yoon pledges to break up e-commerce market monopoly

    Yoon pledges to break up e-commerce market monopoly
  2. 7

    Teen murder suspect called emergency services to check penalties for murder

    Teen murder suspect called emergency services to check penalties for murder
  3. 8

    Koreans warm to Instagram webtoons

    Koreans warm to Instagram webtoons
  4. 9

    More people smoking, drinking, in poorer health in post-COVID era

    More people smoking, drinking, in poorer health in post-COVID era
  5. 10

    [Today’s K-pop] Solo work from BTS’ Jungkook remains strong on charts

    [Today’s K-pop] Solo work from BTS’ Jungkook remains strong on charts
소아쌤

Special exhibition held to mark year of dragon

By Choi Si-young

Published : Dec. 20, 2023 - 15:23

    • Link copied

A special exhibition on dragons at the National Museum of Korea in central Seoul. (National Museum of Korea) A special exhibition on dragons at the National Museum of Korea in central Seoul. (National Museum of Korea)

The National Museum of Korea is holding a special exhibition to celebrate the Year of the Dragon, one of the 12 Chinese zodiac animals.

The show, set to run through March 3, 2024, will explore symbols and mythology associated with the only imaginary creature of the 12 animals, the state-run museum said Wednesday.

According to Korean mythology, the dragon lives underwater -- one of the reasons lakes and rivers, as well as mountains, reference it in their names. Government data released in 2021 showed the dragon was most often cited among the Chinese zodiac in the names of 100,000 locations in the country.

The exhibition also traces the roots of how modern-day Koreans perceive the dragon. Cheongnyong Train, literally meaning “blue dragon train,” is a byword for roller-coasters, which were first introduced to Korea in 1973. The LG Twins, a South Korean professional baseball team, used to carry the dragon in its name in its early days.

A special lecture was held Wednesday, discussing how the dragon has come to mean abundance and fortune and why Koreans still associate their life with those symbols. About 70 pieces of artifacts, including video clips, will be on display at the museum in central Seoul.

Blue and White Porcelain Jar with Cloud and Dragon Pattern. (National Folk Museum of Korea) Blue and White Porcelain Jar with Cloud and Dragon Pattern. (National Folk Museum of Korea)

More from Headlines