[Today’s K-pop] SHINee’s Key to host solo concert next month

Key of SHINee is set to hold a solo concert in Seoul on Jan. 27-28, according to label SM Entertainment on Tuesday. The live show, named “2024 Keyland On: And On,” is his first solo gig in Korea in 15 months since the previous concert “G.O.A.T. In the Keyland.” The poster for the upcoming event featured a vending machine with several of the veteran idol’s signature furry mascot Boksiri wearing different costumes. Meanwhile, Key and his bandmates honored the late Jonghyun who passed away six years ago on Monday. The band marked its 15th anniversary in June with the eighth studio album “Hard,” which topped the iTunes top albums chart in 43 regions. BTS’ ‘Yet to Come’ music video surpasses 200m views

The music video for BTS’ “Yet to Come” amassed 200 million views on YouTube, said label Big Hit Music on Tuesday. It is the band’s 26th music video reach the milestone. “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” fronted its anthology album “Proof” that rolled out in 2022. The album debuted atop Billboard 200 and the main track hit Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 13. The accompanying video drew over 2.85 million concurrent viewers upon release. The album was the last full-group release before the seven members began serving their military duties. All of them are currently enlisted. Separately, Jungkook logged 200 million streams on Spotify with the solo single “Standing Next to You,” the focus track from his solo album “Golden.” The song hit the mark in 40 days, the fifth shortest time for a K-pop artist. Zerobaseone confirms Japan debut date

Zerobaseone will officially debut in Japan with the single “yurayura-unmeinohana-” on March 20, announced agency WakeOne Entertainment on Tuesday. The single album will consist of three tracks: the main track of the same title and Japanese-language versions of “In Bloom” and “Crush.” The leader of the rookie sensation hinted at the news last month at the 2023 MAMA Awards ceremony saying that there will be a surprise announcement, and the agency confirmed soon after that the band will put out an album and host a fan meetup in Japan. The fan meet is set to be held in March as well. Although the nine-member act is yet to debut in the country, both of its EPs – “Youth In The Shade” from July and “Melting Point” from November – ranked No. 2 on Oricon’s weekly album ranking. The 5-month-old team has picked up five rookie awards so far. SF9 to return with 13th EP

