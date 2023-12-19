Top musical stars compete for best actor honors at Korea Musical Awards

From top left, clockwise, Kim Jun-su (“Death Note”), Park Kang-hyun (“Memphis”), Cho Seung-woo (“The Phantom of the Opera”), Hong Kwang-ho (“Moulin Rouge!”) and Choi Jae-rim (“The Phantom of the Opera”) are nominated for the best actor at the 8th Korea Musical Awards. (Korea Musical Theatre Association) From top left, clockwise, Kim Jun-su (“Death Note”), Park Kang-hyun (“Memphis”), Cho Seung-woo (“The Phantom of the Opera”), Hong Kwang-ho (“Moulin Rouge!”) and Choi Jae-rim (“The Phantom of the Opera”) are nominated for the best actor at the 8th Korea Musical Awards. (Korea Musical Theatre Association)

In a highly competitive selection process this year, musical stars Kim Jun-su, Cho Seung-woo, Choi Jae-rim, Hong Kwang-ho and Park Kang-hyun were nominated for the best actor award at the 8th Korea Musical Awards. The Korea Musical Theatre Association unveiled the final nominees for the awards during a press conference held at Seoul’s Hongik Art Center, on Monday.

In the grand prize, "22 Years and 2 Months," "The Devil: Eden,” “The Secret Garden,” “Sun-sin” and "SheStars!” have been nominated. The award for the grand prize is presented to an original production that premiered during the year regardless of production size. The best musical of the year award, irrespective of production size, sees fierce competition in two subcategories. For productions with 400 seats or more, "Memphis," "Moulin Rouge!," "Six the Musical," "The Phantom of the Opera" and "If/Then" are vying for the spot. In the under-400 seats category, "L’Art Reste," "The Secret Garden," "Wasted," "Inside William" and "Pann" are in contention.

