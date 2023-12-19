Five facts about Korea's spicy affair with ramyeon

Korean ramyeon holds a special place in Koreans’ hearts, not just their stomachs.

The iconic phrase, "Do you want to join me for some ramyeon (at my place)?" -- playfully employed in the 2001 film "One Fine Spring Day" to extend a late-night invitation to a romantic interest -- speaks volumes about its place in the Korean psyche.

Affordable, simple to make and scrumptious, ramyeon is without doubt many Koreans' soul food.

From its birth some 60 years ago to the latest trends and global foray, here are some interesting facts about Korean ramyeon.

1. Koreans consume 77 servings of instant noodles per year

According to 2022 data compiled by the World Instant Noodle Association, South Koreans consumed an average 77 servings of instant noodles per year. This translates into one bowl every 4.8 days.

The Vietnamese were the biggest noodle lovers with 83 servings last year, retaining the top spot for a second year.

Before being overtaken by the Southeast Asian nation in 2021, Korea was the title holder for years.

2. Spicy ramyeon was a presidential idea

Spicy noodles are the most popular type in South Korea now, but in ramyeon’s early days, the dish was mild, missing the spice factor.

Red chili powder’s mighty presence was popularized by former President Park Chung-hee, who in 1966 suggested adding the spicy powder to the broth to the country’s first ramyeon maker, Samyang Foods.

In 1963, Samyang introduced the first Korean ramyeon, Samyang Ramen, inspired by the concept of dehydrated noodles in Japan. The first product, sold at 10 won per packet -- which in 2023 roughly equates to about 630 won ($0.49) -- was wheat noodles in a mild chicken broth.

At the time, noodles in general were not a popular meal option, largely due to the longstanding preference for rice.

However, ramyeon’s fortunes took a turn in 1965 when the South Korean government, responding to a rice shortage, actively promoted the consumption of wheat flour. This was why Park, a military dictator who ruled the country for 16 years, thought of adapting ramyeon to better suit local tastes.

Decades later in the early 2010s, Samyang Foods would create another product that lifted the fortunes of Korean ramyeon as a whole once again -- Buldak Ramyeon, more widely known as "fire noodles" for its extra spicyness.

3. '80s was the golden era of ramyeon in Korea

The governmental push for wheat consumption played a crucial role in boosting the sales of instant noodles.

The '80s are remembered as the golden era of ramyeon in Korea, with iconic products such as Shin Ramyun, Paldo Bibimmyeon, Ansungtangmyun and Jjapaghetti all debuting during this period.

A typical packet of raymeon packet cost 100 won at the time, a meal that was affordable to even those with little financial means.

The 1986 Asian Games three-time track gold medalist Lim Choon-ae, who came from a modest background, earned the nickname “the ramyeon girl” after she said in an interview, “I ate ramyeon every day and ran.”

Korean instant noodles may be experiencing its second heyday, as its popularity soars globally.

This year in particular marked a significant milestone, with annual exports reaching 1 trillion won for the first time.

According to data from the Korea Customs Service, ramyeon exports totaled $785.25 million in the first 10 months of the year, showcasing a 24.7 percent on-year increase. This figure has already surpassed the total exports of $765.41 million from 2022.

It is anticipated that the nation's ramyeon sales in overseas markets, encompassing both exports and direct sales, will surpass 2 trillion won this year. Direct sales refer to the sales of several Korean firms that are now producing ramyeon at overseas plants.