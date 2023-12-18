[팟캐스트] (542) 50년 뒤 한국은…‘65세 이상’이 절반?

진행자: 간형우, Beth Eunhee Hong

Half of Koreans could be over 65 by 2072

기사 요약: 출산율 반등해도 2072년 한국엔 65세 이상 고령인구가 절반 이상이라는 통계청 예측

[1] South Korea could see a more than 40 percent decline in its population in 50 years' time, with half of its people aged over 65, a recent report released by Statistics Korea showed.

*decline: 감소, 하락하다, 사양하다

[2] The worst-case scenario in the agency’s projections for the country’s population between 2022-2072 forecast the nation's population would plummet to 30.1 million over the next five decades.

*projection: 예상

*plummet: 곤두박질치다, 급락하다

*decade: 10년

[3] The state-run statistics agency came up with three different forecasts -- one optimistic, one median, and one pessimistic -- depending on the country's near-future fertility rates.

*state-run: 국영의

*forecast: 예측하다

*optimistic: 낙관적인

*median: 중간의

*pessimistic: 비관적인

[4] Under its central scenario the total population, which currently stands at some 51.7 million, will drop to 51.3 million in 2030, and eventually to 36.2 million in 2072.

*currently: 현재

*eventually: 결국

