Indian embassy showcases culinary tradition, regional specialties

Spouse of Indian Ambassador to Korea Surabhi Kumar speaks at an event of the Indian Embassy to showcase the food diversity of India at the Korean Food Promotion Institute in Jongno-gu, Seoul on Friday. (Embassy of India in Seoul)

The Indian Embassy in Seoul and the Korea Food Promotion Institute showcased Indian culinary traditions and the diversity of flavors, aromas and regional specialties that define Indian cuisine. Indian Ambassador to Korea spouse Surabhi Kumar outlined the spices, curries, regions and evolution of Indian cuisine, along with the influence of foreign and regional traditions at the event. “As societies continue to become more interconnected, the fusion of Indian food with global influences is set to expand, creating more exciting culinary adventures for food enthusiasts around the world,” said Kumar in her presentation.

Attendees pose for a group photo at an event of the Indian Embassy to showcase the food diversity of India at the Korean Food Promotion Institute in Jongno-gu, Seoul on Friday. (Embassy of India in Seoul)

She presented health benefits associated with spices such as turmeric, cinnamon, ginger and cardamom. She also highlighted the regional diversity of Indian cuisine, with each state boasting its own unique "thali." "Thali" refers to a round platter commonly used to serve food in South Asia, Southeast Asia and the Caribbean. Kumar also referred to the historical spice trade between India and Europe that sparked Europe's Age of Discovery, shaping the flavors of cuisines in Southeast Asia, the British Isles and the Caribbean.

Indian Ambassador to Korea Amit Kumar(first from left) poses for a photo at the Korean Food Promotion Institute in Jongno-gu, Seoul on Friday. (Embassy of India in Seoul)