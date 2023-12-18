Indian embassy showcases culinary tradition, regional specialties

Most Popular
Indian embassy showcases culinary tradition, regional specialtiesBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : Dec. 18, 2023 - 20:05
The Indian Embassy in Seoul and the Korea Food Promotion Institute showcased Indian culinary traditions and the diversity of flavors, aromas and regional specialties that define Indian cuisine.
Indian Ambassador to Korea spouse Surabhi Kumar outlined the spices, curries, regions and evolution of Indian cuisine, along with the influence of foreign and regional traditions at the event.
“As societies continue to become more interconnected, the fusion of Indian food with global influences is set to expand, creating more exciting culinary adventures for food enthusiasts around the world,” said Kumar in her presentation.
She presented health benefits associated with spices such as turmeric, cinnamon, ginger and cardamom. She also highlighted the regional diversity of Indian cuisine, with each state boasting its own unique "thali."
"Thali" refers to a round platter commonly used to serve food in South Asia, Southeast Asia and the Caribbean.
Kumar also referred to the historical spice trade between India and Europe that sparked Europe's Age of Discovery, shaping the flavors of cuisines in Southeast Asia, the British Isles and the Caribbean.
The integration of Indian culinary techniques and specific ingredients -- such as onion, garlic and distinctive meat-cooking methods -- has significantly influenced a variety of cuisines worldwide, including Italian, Mexican, South African and American cuisine.
Her presentation highlighted the adaptability, versatility and universal appeal of Indian cuisine on the global gastronomic stage.
The event was attended by members of the Korea Food Promotion Institute, university students, schoolchildren, foreign residents, NGOs, embassy officials and the media.
