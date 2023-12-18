English name policies at work: top-down policy or horizontal culture?

More and more Korean firms adopt English name policies, dispensing with Korean names and traditional position titles while at work. This trend began and has continued since 2010.(123rf)

A team led by Andrew, comprising James, Chris and Lisa, engages in lively conversations about work while addressing each other by their first names.

This atmosphere is something that some Korean companies are trying to emulate by mandating all employees to use their preferred English name while at work.

The rationale is that they need to move away from the Korean language’s emphasis on honorifics, position titles and other formalities, to facilitate horizontal communication. The thinking is that, by ditching Korean names and the complex honorifics system attached to them in the Korean language, employees should be able to engage in more open and effective communication, encouraging innovation.

But does it actually work?

Predictable resistance

As one can imagine, not all employees welcome mandatory name-change policies with open arms.

At Kyobo Life Insurance, skepticism hangs over the company's four-month-old English-name policy.

"It's ridiculous," said one employee who requested anonymity.

"Communication hasn't improved, and some colleagues can't even pronounce the English names, so we've had to post Korean pronunciations next to them on our company's intranet."

Implemented in August, the policy aims to infuse a energetic, flexible and innovative spirit into the 65-year-old life insurer, as it strives to cope with the increasing competition from fintech startups. But some employees remain unconvinced.

A Kyobo Life Insurance spokesperson told The Korea Herald that English names were being widely used, but another employee said it was rare: "The company plays a song daily encouraging English names, but I've never heard anyone use them, besides those in the HR department."

A former employee at Line Friends, the character business spin-off from messenger app Line, shared an anecdote with The Korea Herald that raised questions about the purpose of the English name policy.

"I had been using James as my English name," recounted the worker, who asked to be identified only by his surname of Lee. "So, I attempted to use it as my English name at work. However, my team leader suggested I choose a different name."

The reason was that the company's CEO was already using the name of James.

Unable to object, Lee settled for "Andrew," a name that didn't quite resonate with him. Shortly thereafter, the company scrapped its mandatory English name policy.

Lee noted the irony: A policy meant to dismantle hierarchies ultimately emphasized the existing power structures within the company.

‘Tony' in charge

Typically, the decision to go for English names comes from the very top of a hierarchy -- bosses interested in promoting more open, horizontal communication.

Chey Tae-won, chairman of South Korea’s second-largest business group, SK Group, famously told employees to address him as "Tony" instead of "Mr. Chairman" (in Korean) during a meeting with employees of the group's flagship unit, SK Telecom, in March last year.

Similarly, Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee and President Kyung Kye-hyun have told employees to call them just by their English initials, JH and KH, without mentioning their position titles.

Taking a cue from the two towering conglomerates, many other Korean companies thereafter officially adopted English-name policies.

Business administration professor Suh Yong-gu of Sookmyung Women's University says it is one of the easiest choices for Korean firms to make, when trying to reduce the layers of hierarchy still prevalent in many companies here.

"Global business experts commonly advise limiting hierarchies to no more than four layers. They say that communication within a company becomes difficult when there are more than four levels," Suh said.

Suh further explained that the common Korean practice of addressing someone by their title, instead of by their name, creates barriers to reducing hierarchies when employees are faced with suddenly addressing their superiors by their Korean names. He said using English names could offer a less awkward alternative.

Also, Suh noted that the growing trend of "servitization," where manufacturing companies offer along with their products related services requiring ongoing interaction with consumers, necessitates a flatter corporate structure for a wider range of companies. This is because servitization requires shifting towards continuous innovation and a more collaborative approach over the long term, he added.

"The rationale is straightforward," Suh explained. "Companies are evolving to maximize revenue, and adopting English names can be instrumental in achieving this goal."

The growing preference among young workers for horizontal communication has also contributed to the adoption of English names at work here.

A survey conducted by the Federation of Korean Industries in April found that 77.9 percent of millennials and Generation Z respondents prefer a "communicative" leadership style. A total of 827 young workers participated in this survey.