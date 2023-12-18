LG Electronics to unveil next-gen transparent antenna for cars

LG Electronics will unveil its transparent antenna for automobiles at CES 2024. (LG Electronics)

LG Electronics said Monday it will unveil its next-generation transparent antenna that will enhance telecommunication for cars at the upcoming CES 2024, slated for January in Las Vegas.

The film-type antenna has been designed in collaboration with a renowned French glass manufacturer Saint-Gobain Sekurit, and is available as an on-glass or in-glass solution, LG said.

According to the company, the transparent antenna can be seamlessly integrated in car windshields or glass sunroofs, meaning carmakers do not have to consider where to put the conventional antennas when designing a vehicle.

The broad surface application of the film-type antenna offers compatibility with various types of glass and vehicle designs, LG said.

The latest telematics technology has also been made to handle increased network traffic and guarantees a reliable communication performance, offering improved connectivity with support for 5G, global navigation satellite systems and Wi-Fi, the company added.

“Created through our close partnership with Saint-Gobain Sekurit, the transparent antenna is a next-generation product that has proven its exceptional communications performance for automotive applications via vehicle tests,” said Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG Vehicle component Solutions Co.

“As a global leader in telematics and automotive solutions, LG is committed to advancing its technological capabilities and will continue to introduce new solutions that drive the evolution of the mobility experience.”

Director of Innovation and R&D at Saint-Gobain Securit Thibaut Heitz also expressed pleasure over their joint introduction of the smart glass.

“In collaboration with LG, a leader in vehicle component solutions, we are pioneering advancements in vehicle telecommunications. Our common objective aim is to provide an enriched and unique in-vehicle environment, bringing the future of mobility to fruition.”

Together with the French glass maker, which supplies to electric vehicles worldwide, the Korean tech giant said it enhanced product integrity by developing a method to apply the transparent antenna onto glass.

LG said the film-type antenna features more than 80 of its innovative patents, including the one on making antenna patterns transparent, and the transparent electrode technology.

In the July-September period, LG topped in the global automotive telematics market, taking 23.8 percent of share, according to data from Strategy Analytics, a market tracker.