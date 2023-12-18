Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Half of Koreans could be over 65 by 2072

    Half of Koreans could be over 65 by 2072
  2. 2

    [Newsmaker] Police investigate after Gyeongbokgung walls vandalized

    [Newsmaker] Police investigate after Gyeongbokgung walls vandalized
  3. 3

    North Korea test-fires ICBM off East coast: JCS

    North Korea test-fires ICBM off East coast: JCS
  4. 4

    [KH Explains] Will Kakao's first female CEO survive 'glass cliff'?

    [KH Explains] Will Kakao's first female CEO survive 'glass cliff'?
  5. 5

    Incheon hotel fire injures 54, including 8 foreigners

    Incheon hotel fire injures 54, including 8 foreigners
  1. 6

    Legendary singers' idol group comeback as 'Golden Girls' evokes mixed feelings

    Legendary singers' idol group comeback as 'Golden Girls' evokes mixed feelings
  2. 7

    Mercury to dip further in midweek

    Mercury to dip further in midweek
  3. 8

    10 flights canceled in Jeju as S. Korea braces for cold wave

    10 flights canceled in Jeju as S. Korea braces for cold wave
  4. 9

    Trump factor clouds Biden pledge to bolster South Korean nuclear defense

    Trump factor clouds Biden pledge to bolster South Korean nuclear defense
  5. 10

    [Contribution] It’s time for Korea to rethink its liquor laws

    [Contribution] It’s time for Korea to rethink its liquor laws
지나쌤

Hip-hop trio Epik High rides high on 20th anniversary concerts

By Lee Jung-youn

Published : Dec. 18, 2023 - 15:10

    • Link copied

Legendary hip-hop trio Epik High held three packed, back-to-back concerts marking the group's 20th anniversary, proving that the group is as strong as ever.

“Epik High 20th Anniversary Concert,” held at SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium, drew a total of 15,000 concertgoers over the three days. Two concerts were originally planned for Friday and Saturday but a third was added for Sunday as all seats sold out immediately upon ticket opening.

During the three-hour concert, Epik High performed a diverse setlist, ranging from the early hits to more recent releases. Starting with one of the most popular songs "White Night," the trio went through songs that shaped Korea's hip-hop history, such as "Fly," "Peace Day," "Love Love" and "One," performing to a crowd that enthusiastically sang along.

Several well-known singers joined Epik High on stage over the three days. Another legendary hip-hop group, Dynamic Duo, and ballad singer Ha Dong-kyun surprised the audience on Friday while Psy and the band Nell came onstage Saturday. Sunday's concert saw legendary ballad singer Sung Si-kyung and singer-songwriter Younha perform.

"Honestly, I wasn't confident that the concert would be sold out like this," Epik High leader Tablo said during Friday's performance, expressing deep gratitude to the fans for their constant support. Mithra Jin and DJ Tukutz also thanked the fans, stressing that the trio wouldn't have continued their music if not for them.

More from Headlines