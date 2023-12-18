Hip-hop trio Epik High rides high on 20th anniversary concerts

Legendary hip-hop trio Epik High held three packed, back-to-back concerts marking the group's 20th anniversary, proving that the group is as strong as ever.

“Epik High 20th Anniversary Concert,” held at SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium, drew a total of 15,000 concertgoers over the three days. Two concerts were originally planned for Friday and Saturday but a third was added for Sunday as all seats sold out immediately upon ticket opening.

During the three-hour concert, Epik High performed a diverse setlist, ranging from the early hits to more recent releases. Starting with one of the most popular songs "White Night," the trio went through songs that shaped Korea's hip-hop history, such as "Fly," "Peace Day," "Love Love" and "One," performing to a crowd that enthusiastically sang along.

Several well-known singers joined Epik High on stage over the three days. Another legendary hip-hop group, Dynamic Duo, and ballad singer Ha Dong-kyun surprised the audience on Friday while Psy and the band Nell came onstage Saturday. Sunday's concert saw legendary ballad singer Sung Si-kyung and singer-songwriter Younha perform.

"Honestly, I wasn't confident that the concert would be sold out like this," Epik High leader Tablo said during Friday's performance, expressing deep gratitude to the fans for their constant support. Mithra Jin and DJ Tukutz also thanked the fans, stressing that the trio wouldn't have continued their music if not for them.