[Newsmaker] Police investigate after Gyeongbokgung walls vandalized

A phrase that reads "free movie" in Korean is sprayed in red on the walls of Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap)

Gyeongbokgung, one of Korea's significant cultural heritage sites, was vandalized with spray paint Saturday.

The police are tracking down the person behind the graffiti that spans some 44 meters of wall.

The incident occurred around 1:50 a.m., when an unidentified suspect wrote graffiti with red and blue spray paint on various sections of the palace, including both the left and right sides of Yeongchumun (The West Gate), and the side gate near the National Palace Museum of Korea, according to Cultural Heritage Administration.

Police received a report around 2:20 a.m., shortly after the incident, and are currently investigating the case using security camera footage.

The suspect repeatedly sprayed the phrase "free movie" in Korean, and phrases that referred to illegal video-sharing sites, in blue. One of the sites is associated with an illegal streaming site that has servers in the Dominican Republic and was shut down in April.

The vandalism is extensive: the writing on the left side of Yeongchumun measures 3.85 meters in length and 2 meters in height, and the right side at 2.4 meters in length and 2 meters in height. The walls surrounding the National Palace Museum of Korea on the left measure 8.1 meters in length and 2.4 meters in height, and on the right, they measure 30 meters in length and 2 meters in height.

Similar graffiti, presumably by the same suspect, was also found on the walls of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, near Gyeongbokgung.