LG donates W12b to support neighbors in need

LG Corp. President and Head of Management Support Division Ha Beom-jong (left) and Community Chest of Korea Chairman Kim Byong-joon pose for a photo at the CCK's Seoul office on Friday. (LG Group)

LG Group said Sunday that it has donated a total of 12 billion won ($9.24 million) to Community Chest of Korea, a local charity organization, as part of its year-end charitable giving.

The ceremony was held at the charity’s Seoul office on Friday, with officials including CCK Chairman Kim Byong-joon and LG President and Head of Management Support Division Ha Beom-jong in attendance.

"We hope that our neighbors in need can spend a warm year-end with hope and courage," said LG President Ha. "Going forward, we will continue to carry out our corporate social responsibility endeavors to contribute to our local community."

Since 1999, LG has donated a total of some 230 billion won to the organization. The funds are used to support youth education as well as basic livelihood and housing for socially vulnerable groups.

On the day of the donation, the temperature of the Love Thermometer Tower, a makeshift thermometer annually erected by CCK in Gwanghwamun Square, rose by about 3 degrees. The organization plans to raise some 434.9 billion won by the end of the year. For every one percent of the target figure achieved, the mark on the thermometer goes up a degree.

Various affiliates of LG Group are also engaged in various activities to support local communities, the company added.

LG Uplus created and delivered packages containing groceries to older adults living alone. LG Display, LG Innotek and LG Chem also plan to deliver daily necessities, kimchi and coal briquettes to those in need while financing their livelihood and tuition.