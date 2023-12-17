10 flights canceled in Jeju as S. Korea braces for cold wave

Jeju International Airport bustles with tourists on Sunday, as a cold wave causes some flight cancellations. (Yonhap)

A total of 10 flights have been canceled on the southern resort island of Jeju on Sunday morning, officials said, as South Korea was gripped by a cold wave and heavy snow.

The cold snap affected Jeju International Airport, prompting the 10 flights to be canceled and another three flights to be delayed as of 8:30 a.m., according to airport officials.

As of Sunday morning, some areas of Jeju received about 20 centimeters of snow, weather authorities said.

The flight cancellations at the Jeju airport came a day after the Korea Meteorological Administration issued heavy snow warnings for the country's central and western areas.

A cold wave advisory also took effect in areas including Seoul, Busan, Daejeon and Daegu at 9 p.m. Saturday.

The advisory is issued when the morning low comes below minus 12 C for more than two consecutive days or when the temperature drops more than 10 C to below minus 3 C.

On Sunday, the Seoul metropolitan government said it maintained the cold wave advisory and took precautionary measures against potential damage. (Yonhap)