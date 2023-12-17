10 flights canceled in Jeju as S. Korea braces for cold wave

Most Popular
10 flights canceled in Jeju as S. Korea braces for cold waveBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 17, 2023 - 10:26
A total of 10 flights have been canceled on the southern resort island of Jeju on Sunday morning, officials said, as South Korea was gripped by a cold wave and heavy snow.
The cold snap affected Jeju International Airport, prompting the 10 flights to be canceled and another three flights to be delayed as of 8:30 a.m., according to airport officials.
As of Sunday morning, some areas of Jeju received about 20 centimeters of snow, weather authorities said.
The flight cancellations at the Jeju airport came a day after the Korea Meteorological Administration issued heavy snow warnings for the country's central and western areas.
A cold wave advisory also took effect in areas including Seoul, Busan, Daejeon and Daegu at 9 p.m. Saturday.
The advisory is issued when the morning low comes below minus 12 C for more than two consecutive days or when the temperature drops more than 10 C to below minus 3 C.
On Sunday, the Seoul metropolitan government said it maintained the cold wave advisory and took precautionary measures against potential damage. (Yonhap)
