S. Korea expresses 'stern' protest to China, Russia over air defense zone incursion

Most Popular
-
1
Trump denies media article on N. Korea negotiation plan as 'fake news'
-
2
[Graphic News] Marriages between Koreans and foreign spouses log largest growth in 2022 as pandemic eases
-
3
Wage gap between small and large firms persist as youth avoid jobs at SMEs: data
-
4
IMF chief calls for regulatory efforts to control crypto assets
-
5
Yoon's national security aide warns of potential NK missile launch this month
-
6
Army to end exemption for severely obese men
-
7
Police bust multinational drug ring based in Seoul for 1st time
-
8
Gimbap, kimchi-jjigae prices go up, as cost of eating out keeps rising
-
9
[KH Explains] HMM sell-off talks enter stormy waters
-
10
Samsung chief returns from Netherlands, satisfied with ASML deal
S. Korea expresses 'stern' protest to China, Russia over air defense zone incursionBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 15, 2023 - 19:38
South Korea's defense ministry lodged a "stern" protest with China and Russia on Friday over their warplanes' entry into the country's air defense identification zone (KADIZ) in the East Sea without notice.
On Thursday, two Chinese and four Russian military aircraft entered the KADIZ and exited it, prompting the South Korean Air Force to scramble fighter jets to the scene. They did not violate South Korea's air space.
Lee Seung-bom, director general for international policy at the ministry, expressed regret over the KADIZ entry to military attaches at the Chinese and Russian embassies in Seoul, respectively, in separate phone calls.
"The defense ministry expressed regrets to China and Russia over their military aircraft's flight into the sensitive areas close to our air space without prior notice," the ministry said in a press release.
The ministry also called on them to take appropriate measures to prevent a recurrence, noting that such a flight could cause regional tensions.
The foreign ministry said it also expressed regrets to China and Russia over the incident through diplomatic channels, and urged them to prevent a recurrence.
The air defense zone is not territorial airspace but is delineated to call on foreign plans to identify themselves so as to prevent accidental clashes.
China and Russia's defense ministries said Thursday they staged a joint reconnaissance flight under their annual cooperation plans, claiming the flights are in line with international laws. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Seoul warns of possible NK missile launch this month
-
Samsung chief satisfied with ASML deal
-
Seoul denies Netherlands summoned ambassador over Yoon's ASML visit