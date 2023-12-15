Closing gender gap will boost Korea's national income: IMF chief

From left: Lee Bok-sil, chair of Lotte Card's ESG Committee; Citibank Korea CEO Yoo Myung-soon; International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva; Bank of Korea Monetary Policy Committee member Suh Young-kyung; and Naver CEO Choi Soo-yeon take pose after a panel discussion at a forum hosted by Women Corporate Directors Korea on gender equality and women leadership held at the government complex in Seoul, Thursday. (The Bank of Korea)

Empowering women in economic activities is needed to help South Korea increase its national income and birth rate while making workplaces more equitable for women will result in higher growth and financial stability for businesses, the International Monetary Fund chief said during a forum held in Seoul on Thursday.

“Korea has recently made significant progress in increasing women’s economic participation, but it still has among the highest gender gaps for rich countries,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a forum hosted by Women Corporate Directors Korea, the Korean chapter of the world’s largest membership organization of women corporate board directors.

She said the gender gap is largely "due to perceived social norms and customs as well as the disparities in the dual labor market between workers with strong job protections and everyone else."

At the event, held during her first visit to Korea after taking the helm of the IMF in 2019, Georgieva shared her opinion on changes in the development and advancement of women in leadership positions globally, cases of increasing diversity within the IMF specifically and Korea's low birth rate problem.

"IMF research shows that with the right policies to reduce the gender gap in (terms of the) number of hours worked to the average across peer countries, Korea could increase per capita income by 18 percent -- a huge amount," Georgieva underscored.

She also stressed that having more women leaders and gender-balanced decision-making improves organizations.

"Research in the financial sector shows a higher share of women in leadership positions and more gender diversity on boards of financial institutions are associated with lower rates of non-performing loans and greater financial stability," she elaborated.