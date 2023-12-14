Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Trump denies media article on N. Korea negotiation plan as 'fake news'

    Trump denies media article on N. Korea negotiation plan as 'fake news'
  2. 2

    Kakao names new chief in push for radical reform

    Kakao names new chief in push for radical reform
  3. 3

    [Herald Interview] Mayor Oh's grand schemes to bring out Seoul's fun side

    [Herald Interview] Mayor Oh's grand schemes to bring out Seoul's fun side
  4. 4

    S. Korea, Netherlands declare 'semiconductor alliance'

    S. Korea, Netherlands declare 'semiconductor alliance'
  5. 5

    [Graphic News] Marriages between Koreans and foreign spouses log largest growth in 2022 as pandemic eases

    [Graphic News] Marriages between Koreans and foreign spouses log largest growth in 2022 as pandemic eases
  1. 6

    IMF chief calls for regulatory efforts to control crypto assets

    IMF chief calls for regulatory efforts to control crypto assets
  2. 7

    LK-99 not superconductor, says Korean review committee

    LK-99 not superconductor, says Korean review committee
  3. 8

    Man jailed after setting fire to mother-in-law in exorcism ritual

    Man jailed after setting fire to mother-in-law in exorcism ritual
  4. 9

    Wage gap between small and large firms persist as youth avoid jobs at SMEs: data

    Wage gap between small and large firms persist as youth avoid jobs at SMEs: data
  5. 10

    Bibimbap, 'Cupid,' 'King the Land' among the most searched on Google

    Bibimbap, 'Cupid,' 'King the Land' among the most searched on Google
지나쌤

[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol

Published : Dec. 15, 2023 - 09:00

    • Link copied

“12.12: The Day”

(South Korea)

Opened Nov. 22

Drama/Action

Directed by Kim Seong-su

Over the course of nine hours on Dec. 12, 1979, Gen. Chun Doo-gwang (Hwang Jung-min) attempts a coup, while another commander, Lee Tae-shin (Jung Woo-sung), tries to stop the secret plan from unfolding.

“Our Season”

(South Korea)

Opened Dec. 6

Drama

Directed by Yuk Sang-hyo

Bok-ja (Kim Hae-sook) visits her daughter Jin-joo (Shin Min-a) as part of her “vacation from heaven” after suddenly passing away. But she is startled to find out that Jin-joo has settled down in the countryside to open a restaurant.

“Napoleon”

(US)

Opened Dec. 6

War/Action

Directed by Ridley Scott

French military commander Napoleon Bonaparte (Joaquin Phoenix) ruthlessly climbs to become emperor. Despite his confidence as a military strategist, he struggles with his volatile relationship with Empress Josephine (Vanessa Kirby).

“Monster”

(Japan)

Opened Nov. 29

Thriller

Directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda

With the quiet Minato acting strangely, his mother confronts his teacher and the school. Events seen through different perspectives gradually reveal the intricacies in their relationships, hinting at a truth that lies beyond misunderstanding.

More from Headlines