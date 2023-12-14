Pinkfong, Baby Shark explore Korea in new English booklet

Most Popular
-
1
[KH Explains] How Netherlands has become a top K-food destination
-
2
S. Korea pushing to require shrinkflation signs on products for downsizing
-
3
[Herald Interview] Mayor Oh's grand schemes to bring out Seoul's fun side
-
4
Kakao names new chief in push for radical reform
-
5
[News Focus] Tusk’s return has South Korea worried over Polish arms deal
-
6
Trump denies media article on N. Korea negotiation plan as 'fake news'
-
7
Samsung, ASML agree to build W1tr research fab for chip equipment in Korea
-
8
S. Korea, Netherlands declare 'semiconductor alliance'
-
9
[Out of the Shadows] Enemy within: Illegal drug cases rare but rising in barracks
-
10
Revel in Christmas atmosphere outside of Seoul
Pinkfong, Baby Shark explore Korea in new English bookletBy Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Dec. 14, 2023 - 13:57
The Korea Culture and Information Service (KOCIS) and Pinkfong Company have jointly created an English booklet titled, “Let’s Explore Korea with Pinkfong and Baby Shark,” introducing South Korea and Korean culture to children worldwide.
The creator behind “Baby Shark” and other children's songs, which feature animated animal characters, takes a playful approach as Baby Shark hears from Grandma Shark about a treasure box she obtained during her trip to Korea. Pinkfong and Baby Shark set out on an expedition to the country to find their own treasure box.
The booklet is tailored to children aged 7 to 11.
With approximately 100 pages, the booklet covers various aspects of Korea, including its national symbols and Hangeul, or the Korean alphabet; historical and cultural heritage sites; Korean food; the country’s four seasons and popular tourist destinations; and traditional Korean arts and sports culture. Divided into five chapters, the booklet concludes each section with quizzes.
On Thursday, KOCIS also released a music video featuring Pinkfong and Baby Shark in a traditional music-inspired vibe, reviewing the basic content of the booklet via Pinkfong's official YouTube channel.
The video blends the melody of the “Baby Shark Dance,” which has garnered over 137 billion views on YouTube, with the lyrics of the traditional Korean folk song “Arirang.”
KOCIS plans to distribute the booklet through overseas Korean cultural centers, embassies, schools and libraries.
“Let’s Explore Korea with Pinkfong and Baby Shark” is available on KOCIS’ official homepage and its social media channels.
KOCIS intends to publish booklets in other languages as well.
More from Headlines
-
Trump denies media article on N. Korea negotiation plan as 'fake news'
-
S. Korea, Netherlands hold defense talks to deepen security cooperation
-
Missile warning data sharing between S. Korea, US, Japan to be operational in 'next few days': US official