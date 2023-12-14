Pinkfong, Baby Shark explore Korea in new English booklet

The Korea Culture and Information Service (KOCIS) and Pinkfong Company have jointly created an English booklet titled, “Let’s Explore Korea with Pinkfong and Baby Shark,” introducing South Korea and Korean culture to children worldwide.

The creator behind “Baby Shark” and other children's songs, which feature animated animal characters, takes a playful approach as Baby Shark hears from Grandma Shark about a treasure box she obtained during her trip to Korea. Pinkfong and Baby Shark set out on an expedition to the country to find their own treasure box.

The booklet is tailored to children aged 7 to 11.

With approximately 100 pages, the booklet covers various aspects of Korea, including its national symbols and Hangeul, or the Korean alphabet; historical and cultural heritage sites; Korean food; the country’s four seasons and popular tourist destinations; and traditional Korean arts and sports culture. Divided into five chapters, the booklet concludes each section with quizzes.