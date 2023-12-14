K League 1 champions Ulsan Hyundai FC renamed Ulsan HD FC for new season

This image on Wednesday, shows the K League 1 club's new name, Ulsan HD FC, and emblem for the start of the 2024 season. (Yonhap)

Ulsan Hyundai FC, two-time reigning champions in the top South Korean football league, will be called Ulsan HD FC beginning in 2024.

Ulsan announced Wednesday night that rebranding is in line with the recent name change of the club's corporate owner to HD Hyundai.

Ulsan celebrated their 40th anniversary in South Korean football in 2023 by capturing their second consecutive title in the top-flight K League 1. It was Ulsan's fourth championship overall.

According to the club, the rebranding was approved by the league during its board meeting on Dec. 4.

Also starting in 2024, the club's emblem will feature a new-look tiger, with the previous combination of blue and orange in the background giving way to blue. The tiger, the football club's symbol since Day 1, also got a makeover to "look more dynamic and courageous," Ulsan explained.

The new emblem will be featured on Ulsan's kits and all official merchandise starting in the 2024 season. (Yonhap)