Musical resurrects tragic love story of Joseon court dancer and French envoy

Inspired by the true story of a Joseon court lady and a French diplomat who fell in love with her, the musical "Lee Jin: The Woman of Light" brings to life the poignant love story set in the dramatic final years of the Korean Empire.

Yi Jin (also spelled Lee Jin) is a court dancer who meets a newly arrived French envoy, Victor Collin de Plancy. As they teach each other their languages and waltz together, Yi yearns for freedom and dreams of a new life.

Playwright Jung Ho-yoon said he drew inspiration from the remaining historical records about Yi, during a recent press conference at the Chungmu Art Center in Seoul.

"In an account from the 1904 book ‘In Korea (En Coree),’ co-authored by de Plancy’s successor, Hippolyte Frandin, it is recorded that Yi swallowed a piece of gold and took her own life. I wanted to imagine alternative futures for Yi," said Jung.

“Why would she swallow a piece of gold? Did she want to convey a message through her death? These thoughts lingered in my mind.”