[Herald Review] ‘Noryang,’ a grand finale to trilogy on Adm. Yi Sun-sin

Director Kim Han-min returned to the silver screen after 1 1/2 years to bring to a close his decadelong project on Admiral Yi Sun-sin, this time with the epic finale “Noryang: Deadly Sea.”

A lot larger in scale, “Noryang" features epic characters and more sophisticated computer graphics than its first installment “The Admiral: Roaring Currents,” South Korea’s biggest hit of all time with 17 million admissions, and its prequel “Hansan: Rising Dragon.”

While “The Admiral: Roaring Currents” focuses on Yi’s endeavor to overcome crisis with his indomitable spirit and “Hansan: Rising Dragon” dissects his strategic leadership, “Noryang” is all about Yi’s noble cause and meaningful death ending the seven-yearlong naval war.

The war in “Noryang” is a fiercer one with three countries involved – Joseon, Ming China and Japan -- and the 100-minute battle offers spectacular action sequences, a showcase of director Kim’s imagination based on historical fact. Some 30 billion won ($22 million) was spent on the battle sequence alone, involving 100 ships to convey the largest-ever naval battle in Asian history and the only one that took place at night during the seven-year Japanese invasion of Korea in 1592.

Aside from the realistic depiction of the naval battle, it is the characters that resonate deeply with the audience.

Kim Yoon-seok, who played Yi after Choi Min-sik (“The Admiral: Roaring Currents”) and Park Hae-il (“Hansan: Rising Dragon”), seamlessly expressed Yi’s formidable will to induce the enemy's surrender based on the firm belief that the next generation may suffer otherwise. Kim also expressed Yi's agony in protecting the country despite the loss of his mother and son during war. His convincing portrayal of a bereaved father was especially touching.

The climax of the film is, without a doubt, the death of Yi.

There is not a single tear-jerking moment. Rather, Kim removed any excessive emotions from this part in order to depict Yi’s death in a calm but weighty manner, making the naval hero's last moment more divine and awe-inspiring.

Actors Ahn Bo-hyun and Baek Yoon-sik, who appear as Yi’s son and a Japanese leader of the Shimazu clan, respectively, leave a strong impression on the audience even after the credits. Ahn’s convincing portrayal of a son supportive of his father even in an emergency, along with Baek’s charismatic acting and low voice are hidden gems of “Noryang.”

“Noryang: Deadly Sea” opens in local theaters Dec. 20.