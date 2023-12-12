[Photo News] Warmth for foreign workers

Most Popular
[Photo News] Warmth for foreign workersBy Korea Herald
Published : Dec. 12, 2023 - 14:20
Hanwha Ocean said Tuesday that it has handed out neck warmers and earmuffs to some 3,000 foreign employees working at its Geoje shipyard in South Gyeongsang Province. The South Korean shipbuilder has come up with various support measures for its foreign workers, including offering daily guidance books in seven languages and hiring global coordinators to help shipyard workers with everyday communication and safety training. (Hanwha Ocean)
