[News Analysis] What CJ ENM can gain by assembling US, Japanese content powerhouses

Following South Korean entertainment giant CJ ENM’s US studio securing $225 million in investments from Japanese film and TV studio Toho International, industry experts viewed that CJ ENM is in the process of strategically assembling content powerhouses in the US and Japan to brace for a competitive content war against streaming giants Netflix and Disney+.

Toho International is the Japanese production firm behind the current box office hit, “Godzilla Minus One.” The Korean release of the film has not been confirmed.

Through the deal announced Monday, CJ ENM will continue to hold majority ownership in Fifth Season, a US-based TV and film producer formerly known as Endeavor Content, which CJ ENM bought at 920 billion won ($699 million) in 2022 and renamed. Toho becomes owner of 25 percent and Endeavor Group Holdings continues to be a strategic shareholder.

Local experts say that CJ ENM can benefit from a robust global distribution network, hence strengthening its competitiveness using Asian content’s unique and original stories, characters and worldviews.

“It’s clear that CJ ENM plans to become Asia’s best content and streaming platform to compete against global services like Netflix and Disney+ that are currently dominating the local market. In that sense, joining efforts with Toho is off to a good start,” pop culture critic Jung Deok-hyun told The Korea Herald.

“It is a very realistic strategy (to collaborate with a Japanese studio) because holding hands with allies in Asia can level the playing field for CJ ENM when competing against US content powerhouses like Netflix or Disney in Hollywood – CJ ENM can’t become ‘global’ like Netflix overnight,” Jung said.

CJ ENM said there is a possibility that the company will leverage Japan’s unique content like animated films and combine it with Korean production firms’ know-how for content remaking and genre-bending adaptation.

Industry insiders raised hope that small- and mid-sized production firms will also benefit from CJ ENM’s focus on Asian content.

“Currently, many local production firms are struggling because there are only a few opportunities for them to work on streaming platforms’ original films or series because Korean streaming platforms like Wavve or Tving are not performing so well. Netflix dominates choosing what and who to work with, and of course only a few are selected,” said an industry insider who declined to be named.