US succeeds in test of upgraded ground-based missile interceptor amid N. Korean threats

The United States successfully conducted a test of an upgraded ground-based interceptor to shoot down an intermediate-range ballistic missile Monday, its military said, as it seeks to counter growing threats from North Korea, Iran and other potential adversaries.

The Pentagon's Missile Defense Agency led the test of the GBI designed to intercept a ballistic missile in a midcourse phase of flight. GBI is a key element of the United States' Ground-based Midcourse Defense system meant to defend the US against intermediate and long-range missile attacks.

The interceptor was launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Monday morning in a test that the agency said demonstrated the ability of the GMD's capability to "engage threats faster."

The agency highlighted that the GMD system defends the US against threats from "rogue nations such as North Korea and Iran."

"The GMD system is vitally important to the defense of our homeland, and this test demonstrates that we continue to provide enhanced capabilities for our existing GBI fleet while we rapidly design and deliver the leap-ahead technology of the Next Generation Interceptor," MDA Director Lt. Gen. Heath Collins said in a release.

It marked the first test of a three-stage GBI operating in a two-stage mode, "which means the third stage was commanded not to ignite and allowed earlier release of the kill vehicle, providing closer range engagements," according to the agency.

The US has a multilayered global missile defense construct consisting of the GBI and other interception programs to defend its mainland, its forces abroad and allies. (Yonhap)