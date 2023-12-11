[Today’s K-pop] Ateez lands atop Billboard 200

(Credit: KQ Entertainment) (Credit: KQ Entertainment)

Ateez bagged the No. 1 spot on Billboard 200 with second studio album, according to the preview article published on Sunday in the US. LP “The World Ep. Fin: Will” is the band’s first chart-topper, surpassing the record it set with previous album, “The World Ep. 2: Outlaw,” which claimed the No. 2 spot on the main albums chart in July. The new album ranked No. 2 on UK’s Official top 100 albums chart as well, another career-high for the eight-member act. The 12-track album sold over 1.7 million copies in the first week and became its third consecutive million-selling album. Meanwhile, the band announced Friday that it will launch a tour late January starting with a two-day concert in Seoul. Its previous international tour drew about 400,000 people in total. Riize becomes face of Louis Vuitton

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

Rookie boy band Riize was named house ambassador of Louis Vuitton, according to SM Entertainment on Monday. “The group has garnered significant attention for its trendsetting and confident fashion style. Their comfortable and liberating fashion choices have already piqued interest in the fashion world and they are eagerly anticipating future collaborations and adventures with Louis Vuitton,” said the French fashion house in a statement releasing a photograph of the six members garbed in looks from its pre-spring 2024 collection. Riize, barely three months old since debut, is the third group collectively signed to the brand, following BTS and Le Sserafim. In the meantime, the bandmates are set to bring out a new single on Jan. 5. Next week, the group will hold its first fan meetup in Seoul to mark the 100th day anniversary of its debut. OneUs to host 1st fan concert in January

(Credit: RBW Entertainment) (Credit: RBW Entertainment)

OneUS will thank its fans with a fan concert in Seoul on Jan. 5-6, said RBW Entertainment on Monday. The event is named “Between Earth and the Moon Pt. 2,” in line with its first fan meetup “Between Earth and the Moon,” and is themed after a college orientation. The five members will express gratitude for the success of their second world tour that wrapped up last month in Copenhagen, Denmark. The tour began in Tokyo in October and brought them to six cities in Europe. The set list included songs from its tenth EP “La Dolce Vita” that came out in early October and topped iTunes top albums chart in three regions and made among top ten in 12. Lead track “Baila Conmigo” earned them two trophies from television music chart shows at home. Stray Kids stay strong on Billboard Japan charts

(Credit: JYP Entertainment) (Credit: JYP Entertainment)