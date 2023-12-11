Comedy, talk show and girl band caught YouTube users' attention this year

Intro image from the episode of YouTube channel "Not Much Prepared" that topped the most popular video list of 2023 (Screenshot from YouTube channel "Not Much Prepared")

This year, Korean YouTube users enjoyed talk shows and comedy videos the most while female idol groups showed outstanding performance in terms of viewership in the music video section.

According to YouTube's statistics released Monday, an episode from Rapper Lee Young-ji’s talk show channel, “Not Much Prepared,” featuring aespa's Karina, topped the list of the most popular videos of the year. The video, which was released six months ago, had more than 16 million views as of Monday morning.

The video of “Dingo Music,” featuring sibling duo AKMU, who have returned to performing after two years, ranked the second place, followed by a video of the comedy channel, "DdeunDdeun,” which was hosted by widely loved comedian Yoo Jae-suk.

The top spot on the most popular YouTube Shorts list was Ive's "I AM" dance challenge video, which was uploaded on singer Lee Young-ji's channel. Other short-form videos on the top 10 list mostly shared everyday life with family, friends and pets.

Female artists showed performed remarkably in the music video category. The first and second on the list were "I AM" by Ive and "Queencard" by (G)I-dle. "Super Shy" by New Jeans came in seventh and aespa's "Spicy" came in tenth.

Seventeen was the only boy band to make the top 10 list, ranking ninth with "Super." “Flower” by Blackpink's Jisoo and “Seven” by BTS' Jungkook made fifth and eight place, respectively. Japanese duo Yoasobi’s “Idol” ranked sixth place, being the only foreign artist to get their name on a top 10 popular music video list.

Based on the new inflow of domestic subscribers, this year's top-rated creator was “MrBeast,” the American YouTube creator who has the most subscribers worldwide. His channel increased accessibility for foreign viewers by offering dubbing service in various languages, including Korean. The South Korean comedy channel, “Psick University,” which ranked second on 2021’s most popular creator list, came back on the list with its new series, "Psick Show," on which various celebrities appear.

“Dahae,” a cooking YouTuber, took the top spot as a fast-growing YouTube creator who achieved more than 200 percent growth on-year in 2023 based on the number of subscribers in Korea. “Dex101” of former South Korean underwater demolition team soldier Kim Jin-young, also known by a nickname Dex, came in fourth place. Kim became a celebrity after appearing on the famous Netflix dating reality show “Singles Inferno.”