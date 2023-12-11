Samsung sets out in search of ‘unprecedented’ technology

Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong (right) inspects a construction site of the company's semiconductor R&D complex being built in Giheung, Gyeonggi Province, in October. (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics has established new teams devoted to forging new ideas for future growth of its smartphones and home appliances businesses, according to the company on Monday.

The latest organizational restructuring of the tech giant comes as its chairman, Lee Jae-yong, has emphasized technological development as the key to survival amid growing uncertainties in the global economy.

To strengthen its Device eXperience Division in charge of the company's mobile devices together with home appliances, Samsung launched the Biz Development Group under the division, a company official explained.

The new group is led by Executive Vice President Paek Jong-soo, who is also heading the existing business support task force, which is responsible for the company's strategy planning, merger and acquisitions, and personnel appointment for Samsung affiliates.

Separate Biz Development units are also established in each of the three teams of the DX division -- MX for mobile devices, VD for TV and DA for home appliances.

"The Biz Development Group is expected to create synergies with other future-oriented entities within the conglomerate, with its main focus on consumer devices and appliances," the Samsung official said.

Samsung also established the Beyond Technology Office in August this year, running under Chief Technology Officer Cheun Kyung-whoon, who is also the president of Samsung Research.

The Korean tech giant aims to not only strengthen its existing businesses but also to explore new items in a long-term perspective, the official said.

"Let's develop genuinely new technology to make the future," Lee, the Samsung chief, said during his visit to a construction site of the company's semiconductor R&D complex being built in Giheung, Gyeonggi Province in October.

"I have thought over and over (on ways for the company's survival). And I think the answer is technology no matter what," Lee stressed in a speech earlier.

"The survival is up to how fast we make new technologies as ours."

In the latest reshuffle in late November, the firm also set up a new control tower in charge of exploring future business items that are "totally different" from existing businesses, for the next decade. For the leader, the company appointed a top-level Samsung veteran, Vice Chairman Jun Young-hyun.

Eyes are on what items the new team will present as Lee's new business for the next decade.

Under the late former Chairman Lee Kun-hee, Lee's father, Samsung had a "new business promotion" team that picked out the five future business items to develop in the 2000s and 2010s. The five items chosen at the time were solar energy, light-emitting diodes, batteries for cars, biopharmaceuticals and medical devices.

Samsung is also ramping up its research facilities, appointing Vice Chairman Kyung Kye-hyun as the head of Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology. Kyung also leads the Device Solutions division, overseeing the global operations of the company's semiconductor business.

Samsung's top think tank has several units focused on the latest technologies, including artificial intelligence algorithms, computing platforms, augmented reality, meta photonics, and nano technologies.

This year, Samsung is expected to execute the largest-ever amount of investment fund for research and facility development of about 53.7 trillion won ($40.7 billion).