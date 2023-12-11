Porsche Korea CEO named honorary Seoul citizen

Porsche Korea CEO Holger Gerrmann (right) and Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon pose for a photo at a ceremony for Seoul honorary citizenship recipients at the Seoul City Hall on Friday. (Porsche Korea)

Porsche Korea CEO Holger Gerrmann has been appointed as an honorary foreign citizen of Seoul, the German automaker's Korean office said Monday.

"Blending historical landmarks and modern cityscapes and combining vibrant cultural diversity, Seoul is a city that inspires dreamers and is full of positive energy for the future," Gerrmann said in a statement.

"As a representative of the corporate citizens and a citizen of Seoul, I will continue to fulfill my social responsibilities with pride, honor and affection."

The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Friday held a ceremony to award 15 recipients of the Seoul honorary citizenship certificate at the Seoul City Hall. The honorary citizenship recognizes foreign individuals who have contributed to the enhancement of the city administration and the advancement of citizens' cultural and lifestyle activities.

Gerrmann, who was appointed CEO of Porsche Korea in 2019, has not only led the steep growth of the automaker in the country but also steered the brand's corporate social responsibility activities headed by its signature campaign named "Porsche Do Dream."

The Porsche Do Dream campaign has carried out various social contributions in various areas such as education, environment and culture. The social projects include building and expanding green spaces at schools, establishing safe routes to school, supporting new artists and helping the succession of intangible cultural heritage. Through the campaign, Porsche Korea donated 5.88 billion won ($4.47 million) over the last six years.