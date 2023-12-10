[Herald Interview] With fashion exhibition in Korea, Kennie Ting hopes to expand Singapore museum's reach

Kennie Ting, the director of Singapore's Asian Civilisations Museum, poses for a photo during an interview with The Korea Herald on Nov. 30 at KF Gallery, an art gallery run by the Korea Foundation in Seoul. (Park Ga-young/The Korea Herald)

Singapore's Asian Civilisations Museum, a cultural institution that exhibits a wide range of artifacts and offering a fascinating exploration of the diverse heritage and history of Asian civilizations, is trying to attract younger visitors with its latest fashion exhibition, according to its director Kennie Ting.

“It was very much focused on connoisseurship, and there was an aspect of us that was ethnographic because we have these Southeast Asian collections,” Ting told The Korea Herald during an interview that took place a day before the opening ceremony of the exhibition "Runway Singapore #SGFASHIONNOW." The exhibition, which arrived in Seoul after a show in Busan, offers fashion works by 27 Singaporean designers that testify to the country’s cultural and ethnic diversity.

Since he took the directorship of the 26-year-old museum in 2016, the museum has expanded to include themes that cut across countries and cultures like trade materials, design, faiths and beliefs.

“I thought we really had to make it (the museum) a bit more relevant to today, and so that's how it sort of moved away from more traditional ways of presenting Asia, which was geographically,” said Ting.

Ting also fought hard to have the museum’s timeline coverage to be extended to the contemporary period.

“I managed to succeed in having us also look at decorative arts and design in the contemporary day as a means of showing that actually, there's no endpoint to civilization. It's a continuum -- past to present and future,” he said.

“With this change in mission, we're so much more interested in looking at the connections between cultures and civilizations in Asia,” Ting said, clad in a light purple suit to show his support for the fashion show and his vision.