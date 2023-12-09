S. Korea, US., Japan reaffirm N. Korea's denuclearization obligation

National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong (center) poses for a photo with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan (left) and Japan's National Security Secretariat Secretary General Takeo Akiba in the press briefing room of the presidential office in Seoul on Dec. 9, 2023. (Yonhap)

The national security advisers of South Korea, the United States and Japan reaffirmed Saturday that North Korea is obliged under UN Security Council resolutions to abandon its nuclear weapons program and refrain from military cooperation, Seoul's adviser said.

National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong made the remark during a joint press briefing with his US and Japanese counterparts, Jake Sullivan and Takeo Akiba, following trilateral talks in Seoul.

"We reaffirmed North Korea's obligation under UN Security Council resolutions to denuclearize and ban military cooperation, and agreed to strengthen cooperation among the three countries to secure the international community's strict implementation," Cho said.

Cho also said the three sides agreed to pursue trilateral security cooperation without delay, including through the real-time sharing of North Korean missile warning data and by drawing up multiyear plans for trilateral military exercises. (Yonhap)