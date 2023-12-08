Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Half of young people struggling financially: Seoul

    Half of young people struggling financially: Seoul
  2. 2

    BTS' V and Blackpink's Jennie break up: sources

    BTS' V and Blackpink's Jennie break up: sources
  3. 3

    Woman sentenced to 13 years for forcing co-worker into prostitution

    Woman sentenced to 13 years for forcing co-worker into prostitution
  4. 4

    S. Korea eyes chip alliance with Netherlands

    S. Korea eyes chip alliance with Netherlands
  5. 5

    Suneung without 'killer questions' still not easy, results show

    Suneung without 'killer questions' still not easy, results show
  1. 6

    ‘Korea could go extinct without proper immigration policy’: minister

    ‘Korea could go extinct without proper immigration policy’: minister
  2. 7

    US defense policy bill calls for maintaining 28,500 US troops in Korea

    US defense policy bill calls for maintaining 28,500 US troops in Korea
  3. 8

    SK carries out complete reshuffle of top brass

    SK carries out complete reshuffle of top brass
  4. 9

    S. Korea, US, Japan to discuss regional security issues: White House

    S. Korea, US, Japan to discuss regional security issues: White House
  5. 10

    Teens' excessive smartphone use linked to mental health risk: study

    Teens' excessive smartphone use linked to mental health risk: study
피터빈트

Missile scientist from North Korea, pediatrician among new ruling party recruits

By Kim Arin

Published : Dec. 8, 2023 - 16:09

    • Link copied

Rep. Lee Chul-gyu, the head of the ruling People Power Party parliamentary recruitment committee (The Korea Herald) Rep. Lee Chul-gyu, the head of the ruling People Power Party parliamentary recruitment committee (The Korea Herald)

South Korea’s ruling party on Friday announced a fresh batch of recruits to run in the 2024 general election.

Among the five recruits disclosed by the People Power Party’s parliamentary recruitment committee is Park Chung-kwon, a North Korean defector who worked in intercontinental ballistic missile research at the National Defense University in Pyongyang. The 37-year-old has been a researcher at Hyundai Steel since he escaped from North Korea in 2009.

The committee said Park was “an example of a North Korean defector’s successful settlement here” and “a role model to South Korean youth for contributions he has made in his field.”

Another candidate is Ha Jung-hoon, a 63-year-old pediatrician and the author of a bestselling book on parenting advice. The committee said he was expected to lend expertise on child-rearing in a country with one of the lowest birth rates globally.

Lee Soo-jung, a 59-year-old criminal psychologist who briefly joined then-candidate Yoon Suk Yeol’s campaign in last year’s presidential election, was picked to contribute to the party’s efforts to create a safer society, the committee said.

The two others joining the party are Koo Ja-ryong, a 45-year-old lawyer, and Yun Do-hyun, a once-orphaned 21-year-old who made his own reputation as a successful business owner.

More from Headlines