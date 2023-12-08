4 contentious bills scrapped in revote after Yoon's veto

Most Popular
4 contentious bills scrapped in revote after Yoon's vetoBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 8, 2023 - 17:26
Four contentious bills, including the pro-labor "yellow envelope" law, were scrapped Friday as they failed to pass through the National Assembly in a revote after President Yoon Suk Yeol vetoed them last week.
The results have widely been expected as two-thirds support is required for vetoed bills to pass through the Assembly again, and the ruling People Power Party, which is against the measures, holds 111 seats in the 298-member parliament.
The "yellow envelope" bill calls for limiting companies from making claims for damages against legitimate labor union disputes, while the three other bills are broadcasting law revisions aimed at reducing the government's clout over public broadcasters.
The measures were railroaded by the main opposition Democratic Party, and Yoon vetoed them.
It marked the third time that Yoon has exercised his veto power after he rejected a grain bill requiring the government to purchase surplus rice in April and a controversial nursing act in May. (Yonhap)
