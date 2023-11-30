Extra Cabinet meeting set for Friday over veto against contentious bills

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will preside over an extraordinary Cabinet meeting this week over proposals requesting President Yoon Suk Yeol exercise his veto power against four contentious bills unilaterally passed by opposition parties earlier this month, his office said Thursday.

The meeting, scheduled for Friday, is expected to handle the motions asking Yoon to reject a pro-labor bill, commonly known as the "yellow envelope bill," and three other bills on broadcasting laws.

The "yellow envelope bill" is aimed at limiting companies from making claims for damages against legitimate labor union disputes, while revisions to broadcasting laws are intended to reduce the government's clout over public broadcasters.

On Nov. 9, the National Assembly, controlled by the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), passed those bills, after the ruling People Power Party (PPP) called off its plan to use a filibuster to block their passage.

Yoon is widely expected to exercise his veto power against those bills. The deadline on the president's exercise of the veto is set for Dec. 2.

Previously, Yoon rejected two opposition-led bills -- a nursing act aimed at stipulating the roles and responsibilities of nurses and a revision to the grain bill requiring the government purchase of surplus rice.

The PPP has said the yellow envelope bill will ruin the economy and the revisions to broadcasting laws will turn public broadcasters into in-house broadcasters for the DP. (Yonhap)