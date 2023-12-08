[Today’s K-pop] Ateez sells 1.7m copies of 2nd LP

(Credit: KQ Entertainment) (Credit: KQ Entertainment)

Ateez sold over 1.7 million units of its second studio album in the first week, according to KQ Entertainment Friday. LP “The World Ep Fin: Will” became its third million-selling album and set a first-week sales record for the band, surpassing that of its previous album – its ninth EP “The World Ep. 2: Outlaw,” which ranked No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart when it came out in June. The new album swept all major albums chart at home and a series of those across the world, topping iTunes top albums chart in 26 regions. Focus track “Crazy Form” amassed 10 million streams on Spotify in three days, while the music video logged 10 million views on YouTube in seven hours, the shortest time for the eight-member act. The second LP comes about four years since the first full album and is the final installment of its “The World” series. BTS’ Jungkook adds ‘platinum’ record with solo album

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

Jungkook of BTS earned platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan with his solo album “Golden,” said the organization Friday. It logged 250,000 shipments in the country and this is the first time he went platinum on his own. His solo single “Seven (feat. Latto)” and Charlie Puth collaboration “Left ＆ Right” have been certified gold. Album “Golden” topped Oricon’s daily, weekly, digital and weekly combined album rankings when it was rolled out last month. Meanwhile, he placed three songs from the album on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated Dec. 9. Main track “Standing Next To You” ranked No. 80, down seven rungs from the previous week, while “3D” reentered the chart at No. 72. “Too Much,” a collaboration with the Kid Laroi and Central Cee, was up a notch at No. 92. The album extended its stay on the Billboard 200 for a fourth week at No. 15. Cha Eunwoo to hold solo fan concert

(Credit: Fantagio) (Credit: Fantagio)

Cha Eunwoo of Astro will host a fan concert on his own next year, according to agency Fantagio Friday. He launched the event “Just One 10 Minute” in 2019 visiting five cities in Asia before going online in 2020. Last year, he toured four countries in Asia under the subtitle “Starry Caravan.” The upcoming concert comes with the subtitle “Mystery Elevator” suggests he will come to wherever his fans want to be. The singer and actor recently won the Global Icon Award at the MTV Video Music Award Japan 2023, a first for an Asian artist, and is currently starring as the male lead in the drama “A Good Day to Be a Dog.” He also was chosen to co-host the Gold Disc Awards ceremony that will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia next month. Woodz to drop digital single

(Credit: Edam Entertainment) (Credit: Edam Entertainment)