BTS’ V to star IU’s new music video next year

BTS member V will appear in the new music video of a singer-songwriter IU.

IU's agency, Edam Entertainment, confirmed that she wrapped up filming the music video with V on Tuesday. The new album is likely to be released within the first half of 2024.

V appeared as a guest on IU's official YouTube channel in September, showing their close friendship.

The new music video was directed by Um Tae-hwa, who directed the 2023 film “Concrete Utopia.” Um was also in charge of directing IU's 10th anniversary concert "VCR" in 2018.

It is the first time in two years that IU has released a new album since the special mini album "Pieces" in December 2021. The album was a collection of self-composed songs that had never been officially released.

Meanwhile, V is set to begin his mandatory military service on Dec. 11. The music video will be released during his service.