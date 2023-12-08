Woman indicted for claiming to be raped by men she met via dating app

Daegu prosecutors on Friday said that they have indicted a woman in her 30s, on the charge of falsely accusing men of rape after meeting them on a dating application.

According to the Daegu District Prosecutors' Office, the accused met six men on the app from October to December of last year and had consensual sexual relations with them. She then filed charges for rape or sexual assault against them.

Officials found that she filed multiple charges of sex crimes to police in other regions, and is investigating those cases as well.

If the charges are confirmed, her actions would be a violation of Article 156 of the Criminal Act, which states that reporting false information to the authorities with the intent of criminal punishment for the accused is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, or a 15 million won ($11,400) fine.

Sexual assault in South Korea is punishable by up to 10 years in prison or a 15 million won fine, while rape is punishable by more than 3 years in prison.