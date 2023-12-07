S. Korea hopes to host 3-way summit with US, Japan: Yoon's office

From left: President Yoon Suk Yeol, US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pose for a photo during their brief encounter on the sidelines of the APEC summit on Nov. 16 in San Francisco. (Yonhap)

South Korea is working to host a trilateral summit with the United States and Japan, according to an official of Seoul's presidential office on Thursday.

The trilateral summit would be a follow-up to a three-way meeting in August at Camp David, the US presidential retreat in Maryland, the official said on condition of anonymity.

"The Camp David Principle stipulates an agreement of the three leaders to hold a regular summit on a yearly basis," the official said. "We have been expressing our intention to host one next year by inviting the leaders of Japan and the US."

The official did not elaborate further on the timing of the potential trilateral summit in South Korea.

President Yoon Suk Yeol, US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last met in the US to agree on ensuring security and peace in the Indo-Pacific region and countering threats from countries including North Korea.

The three leaders also briefly met on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco last month.