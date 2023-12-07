Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Half of young people struggling financially: Seoul

    Half of young people struggling financially: Seoul
  2. 2

    BTS' V and Blackpink's Jennie break up: sources

    BTS' V and Blackpink's Jennie break up: sources
  3. 3

    Drug demand rises over surge in ‘walking pneumonia,’ flu

    Drug demand rises over surge in ‘walking pneumonia,’ flu
  4. 4

    Yoon nominates former boss to head broadcasting watchdog

    Yoon nominates former boss to head broadcasting watchdog
  5. 5

    Woman sentenced to 13 years for forcing co-worker into prostitution

    Woman sentenced to 13 years for forcing co-worker into prostitution
  1. 6

    [News Focus] Why Kim Jong-un spotlights mothers

    [News Focus] Why Kim Jong-un spotlights mothers
  2. 7

    Korean students outperform OECD average amid pandemic havoc: data

    Korean students outperform OECD average amid pandemic havoc: data
  3. 8

    LG Display launches voluntary redundancy program in efficiency drive

    LG Display launches voluntary redundancy program in efficiency drive
  4. 9

    ‘Korea could go extinct without proper immigration policy’: minister

    ‘Korea could go extinct without proper immigration policy’: minister
  5. 10

    S. Korea, US, Japan to discuss regional security issues: White House

    S. Korea, US, Japan to discuss regional security issues: White House
지나쌤

[Today’s K-pop] Aespa makes New York Times’ best song list

By Hwang You-mee

Published : Dec. 7, 2023 - 17:44

    • Link copied

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)
 

Girl group aespa’s English-language single “Better Things” was chosen as one of the “Best Songs of 2023” listed by New York Times.

It is the only K-pop song on the list that described it as “a K-pop kiss-off with ingeniously cascading vocal harmonies and absolutely no regrets.”

The minimal dance tune was dropped in August and was put on stage for the first time at the group’s concert in Los Angeles in advance.

Last month, the foursome released its fourth EP “Drama” that became its third consecutive album to sell over one million copies in the first week and fourth album to enter Billboard 200, hitting the main albums chart at No. 33.

In the meantime, the band was named as among the “25 most influential women of 2023” selected by Financial Times. It was the only entry from Korea.



NCT127 to drop winter song

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

NCT127 will put out its first winter-themed song on Dec. 22, according to label SM Entertainment on Thursday.

Special single “Be There For Me” will consist of three tracks – main track of the same title as well as “Home Alone” and “White Lie.” It is the subunit’s first winter song and will be full of warmth, unlike its usual repertoire that accompanies powerful performances, a signature for the nine-member act. Physical albums will be available from Dec. 26.

The nonet hinted at the upcoming single album last month at its concert in Seoul. It went live six times over mid- to late-November drawing a 60,000-member audience.

On Thursday, the bandmates left for Thailand for their autograph session slated to be held in the capital city.



GOT7’s Bambam to tour US next year

(Credit: Abyss Company) (Credit: Abyss Company)

Bambam of GOT7 will resume his solo tour from February next year, said agency Abyss Company Thursday.

The management firm shared plans for the American leg of the tour that starts in Oakland, California on Feb. 10. He will visit five more cities in the country and more destinations will be announced later.

His first solo tour named “Area 52,” an unknown territory, began in September in Seoul and took him to six cities across Asia including Bangkok, Thailand where fans of his native country welcomed him selling out all 50,000 tickets.

The performer put out first solo studio album “Sour ＆ Sweet” in March and the eight-track album and is appearing in a number of variety shows.

 

Epex to tour Japan from February

(Credit: C9 Entertainment) (Credit: C9 Entertainment)

Boy band Epex will tour Japan from Feb. 2, 2024, said agency C9 Entertainment on Thursday.

Under the title “So We Are Not Anxious,” the eight members will hit the stage in five cities in the country – Tokyo, Fukuoka, Osaka, Nagoya and Yokohama -- for eight concerts in total. The tour is an extension of its second standalone concert of the same title that will be held in Seoul on Dec. 16-17.

The band brought out its sixth EP “Prelude for Anxiety Ch. 2: ‘Can We Surrender?’” in October. The mini album is the final installment of the series and sold close to 250,000 copies in the first week, a record for the octet that debuted in June 2021.

 

More from Headlines