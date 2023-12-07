[Today’s K-pop] Aespa makes New York Times’ best song list

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

Girl group aespa’s English-language single “Better Things” was chosen as one of the “Best Songs of 2023” listed by New York Times. It is the only K-pop song on the list that described it as “a K-pop kiss-off with ingeniously cascading vocal harmonies and absolutely no regrets.” The minimal dance tune was dropped in August and was put on stage for the first time at the group’s concert in Los Angeles in advance. Last month, the foursome released its fourth EP “Drama” that became its third consecutive album to sell over one million copies in the first week and fourth album to enter Billboard 200, hitting the main albums chart at No. 33. In the meantime, the band was named as among the “25 most influential women of 2023” selected by Financial Times. It was the only entry from Korea.



NCT127 to drop winter song

NCT127 will put out its first winter-themed song on Dec. 22, according to label SM Entertainment on Thursday. Special single “Be There For Me” will consist of three tracks – main track of the same title as well as “Home Alone” and “White Lie.” It is the subunit’s first winter song and will be full of warmth, unlike its usual repertoire that accompanies powerful performances, a signature for the nine-member act. Physical albums will be available from Dec. 26. The nonet hinted at the upcoming single album last month at its concert in Seoul. It went live six times over mid- to late-November drawing a 60,000-member audience. On Thursday, the bandmates left for Thailand for their autograph session slated to be held in the capital city.



GOT7’s Bambam to tour US next year

Bambam of GOT7 will resume his solo tour from February next year, said agency Abyss Company Thursday. The management firm shared plans for the American leg of the tour that starts in Oakland, California on Feb. 10. He will visit five more cities in the country and more destinations will be announced later. His first solo tour named “Area 52,” an unknown territory, began in September in Seoul and took him to six cities across Asia including Bangkok, Thailand where fans of his native country welcomed him selling out all 50,000 tickets. The performer put out first solo studio album “Sour ＆ Sweet” in March and the eight-track album and is appearing in a number of variety shows. Epex to tour Japan from February

