[Today’s K-pop] Riize to return on Jan. 5: report

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

Rookie boy band Riize is set to release a new single on Jan. 5, according to a local media report on Wednesday. Label SM Entertainment confirmed the news following the report. The band’s latest release was the digital single “Talk Saxy” that was released in October and topped the iTunes top songs chart in seven regions. Riize debuted in September with the single album “Get A Guitar” that sold over a million copies in the first week, and topped Oricon’s daily album ranking in Japan as well as a number of music charts abroad. Barely over three months old, the boy band has amassed 300 million views on its official TikTok account in three months. It is currently carrying on as a six-member act since Seunghan suspended his activities last month. The six members will celebrate the 100th day of their debut with fans at a fan meet event held in Seoul on Dec. 17. Babymonster debuts on Billboard’s global charts

(Credit: YG Entertainment) (Credit: YG Entertainment)

Babymonster hit Billboard’s Global 200 and Global excl. the US at No. 101 and No. 49, respectively, with its debut single “Batter Up,” according to the latest chart published on Tuesday in the US. The girl group made the chart only eight days since its debut. The single also ranked No. 5 on Billboard’s world digital song sales chart. It claimed the top spot on the iTunes top songs chart in 21 regions since it was unveiled on Nov. 27, while the music video received over 22.59 million views on YouTube in 24 hours and 50 million in four days, breaking records for a music video for a debut song from a K-pop group. The six-member group uploaded a full performance video for the single on Monday, appeasing fans for not having appeared in a television music chart show yet. Cravity puts out 1st Japan EP

(Credit: Starship Entertainment) (Credit: Starship Entertainment)

Cravity dropped first EP in Japan on Wednesday, said agency Starship Entertainment. EP “Dailly Dally” is fronted by a song of the same title that combines lyrics describing the moment one falls in love and a catchy choreography. The album also includes the holiday song “Christmastide” as well as Japanese-language versions of “Adrenaline,” “Party Rock” and “Maybe Baby.” It unveiled the titular track in advance last week on “Venue 101,” a music program on NHK. The nine-piece team officially debuted in Japan in July with single “Groovy (Japanese ver.).” It will also greet fans in Japan at a fan meetup that will be held in Yokohama on Dec. 20-21. The nonet wrapped up its first international tour in Macao last month, after visiting eight cities in Asia and six in the US. DKB to meet fans in Tokyo next month

(Credit: Brave Entertainment) (Credit: Brave Entertainment)