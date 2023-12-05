[팟캐스트] (539) 솔로들 다 모여, 직접 만남 주선하는 지자체들

진행자: 박준희, Beth Eunhee Hong

[Weekender] Can't get a date? Try a temple ... or city hall

기사 요약: 솔로 남녀들 위해 만남 주선하는 절, 지자체들

[1] On a chilly Saturday afternoon, a group of people dressed in Buddhist vests and pants strolled slowly around a pagoda at Jogyesa,making wishes and touring different corners of the Buddhist temple in Jongno-gu, Seoul.

*Chilly: 쌀쌀한, 추운 / Cold; Crisp; Frosty

*Dressed in: 옷을 입고 / Clad in; Sported in

*Strolled: (한가로이) 산책하다 / Wander; Take a walk

[2] The 20 men and women were participating in a “dating” temple stay. They were gathered for the purpose of finding potential romantic partners over the weekend.

*Participating: 참여하다 / Engage; Join; Get involved

*Gathered: 모이다 / Assemble; Come together; Get together

*Romantic partner: 연애 상대 / Lover; Other half; Girlfriend or boyfriend

[3] When the 10 male participants settled into their seats in a row with a large table at the center, the 10 female participants followed suit, facing them. At first, an awkward tension hung in the air. Not making eye contact, most just gazed into empty space.*Settle into: 자리 잡다

*Follow suit: 방금 남이 한대로 따라 하다

*Awkward: 어색한

*Gaze: 바라보다

[4] During the first self-introduction, nervous voices and blushing became noticeable. With the guidance of a relationship coach, however, the event gradually warmed up.

*Blushing: 얼굴을 붉히다

*Noticeable: 뚜렷한

*Warm up: (잘 작동될 수 있도록) 적당히 열이 오르다

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20231130000926

