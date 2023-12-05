Lucy returns with 'Boogie Man'

Lucy is back with "Boogie Man."

The K-pop rock band, which has continued its musical transformation since debuting in 2019, dropped the new single album Tuesday evening.

The titular "Boogie Man" is an emo pop song with a mysterious atmosphere, straying from the refreshing energy Lucy has been known for. The funky yet intense rock sounds are a new attempt, but the sounds of Shin Ye-chan's violin revel in Lucy's unique quality.

The boogie man of the song refers to another identity revealed by one's hidden desire. The music video trailer contains a mysterious and terrifying atmosphere in which a literal boogie man, hiding in the closet and under the bed, approaches the bandmates one by one.

The single album also contains Lucy's first carol, "Over the Christmas," which starts with sounds conjuring images of a parade.

Bassist Cho Won-sang, who has produced all the albums released under Lucy's name, also composed and wrote the lyrics of all the tracks on the new single album.

Following the single's release, Lucy will hold a listening session at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Hyundai Card Zone's Understage building in Seoul. The listening session will also be broadcast live via the band's official YouTube channel.