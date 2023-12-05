[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ V to appear in IU’s music video: report

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

V of BTS will appear in a music video for IU’s upcoming single, according to a local media report Tuesday. Management firms for both artists confirmed the news following the report. They have already finished shooting the visuals, said Edam Entertainment, adding that IU’s new album will be released in the first half of 2024. The shooting schedule was moved up as V is set to enlist in the military next week along with bandmates RM, Jimin and Jungkook. His label, Big Hit Music, announced Tuesday that V and the group's leader will respectively begin serving on Dec. 11, and Jimin and Jungkook will enlist together on the following day. The four members will be discharged in June 2025. V posted a picture of his shorn hair on the floor late last month, hinting at the enlistment. BTS’ Jin logs 100m views with solo song

Jin of BTS amassed 100 million views on YouTube with the music video for his first solo single, “The Astronaut,” as of Monday, Big Hit Music said Tuesday. It is the second music video of the artist's solo songs to do so following “Epiphany,” a solo work from the band’s 2018 repack “Love Yourself 結 ‘Answer.’” “The Astronaut” is a collaboration with British rock band Coldplay and came out in October last year. The single entered Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 51 and claimed No. 61 spot on UK’s Official singles chart. He performed it live for the first time as a special guest at Coldplay’s concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Jin has been serving his military duty in December last year. He wrote a message on Monday to thank fans for wishing him a happy birthday and reported that he has already been made sergeant. Super Junior’s Kyuhyun to return solo next month: report

Kyuhyun of Super Junior is planning to come back as a solo singer next month, according to a local media report on Tuesday. The upcoming solo album is his first in two years since he put out fourth EP “Love Story” and the first after he left label SM Entertainment after 18 years and joined Antenna, with which he signed in August. He has been busy as a panel on a series of variety shows including “Singles’ Inferno.” The veteran idol made an appearance at the media presentation Monday for the launch of the show’s third season. Separately, he suffered injury in fingers last month facing a female in her 30s who wielded a knife at the dressing room for the musical, “Ben Hur.” Kyuhyun was cast for the title role of the piece that wrapped up on the day. NewJeans’ ‘Super Shy’ makes The Guardian’s best song list

