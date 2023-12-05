How self-storage may reconfigure compact urban living spaces

Darak's self-storage facility in Seoul (Courtesy of Darak) Darak's self-storage facility in Seoul (Courtesy of Darak)

The sense of constriction has become more palpable for Kim Min-hyung, a 30-something office worker in Seoul, as his belongings have piled up in his studio apartment over time. While buying a closet might be a straightforward and conventional solution, it carries the risk of further reducing his already confined living space. So Kim is contemplating using a self-storage service. "While renting a storage unit may appear unnecessary, I believe it's a sensible option considering Seoul's inflated housing costs," Kim said. Single urban dwellers like Kim are driving the rise of personal storage rental services in South Korea today, reflecting a shift in perspectives and lifestyle choices away from the traditional priority placed on house upgrades. According to Jones Lang LaSalle, a real estate and investment management firm, the number of self-storage facilities jumped about 54 percent on-year in 2022, totaling around 300 nationwide. Seoul accounts for approximately 53 percent of the total, with 30.4 percent and 7.8 percent located in Gyeonggi Province and the Greater Busan area, respectively. Lobo Jeong, an official at Darak -- the largest storage operator in Korea with the most number of storage facilities under management -- said the local market has been doubling in size annually over the past three years.

(123rf) (123rf)

Small homes, large possessions Data shows that Koreans, especially city dwellers, have smaller living quarters per person compared to the US and even Japan. According to data released by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Korea’s housing space per person on average came to approximately 33.9 square meters as of 2021, lower than that of neighboring Japan (40.2 square meters) and of the US (65 square meters). In particular, Greater Seoul had recorded a lower average of 31.4 square meters. "Over 90 percent of users utilize the service for personal reasons, with individuals in their 30s and 40s comprising approximately 60 percent, followed by 25 percent in their 20s," said Jeong from Darak. He pointed out that the number of users in their 20s are on a steady rise. In a similar manner, the JLL report pointed to the increased number of single-person households as a primary factor behind the storage service market's upward trend. Single dwellers, facing constraints in both financial and spatial aspects, are increasingly inclined to opt for subscription-based services through which they “rent specific-sized spaces based on their needs instead of owning large living spaces,” as they prioritize “convenience and experience rather than ownership,” the report stated. Lee Hee-chung, a professor of urban science at the University of Seoul, suggests that self-storage services enable solo dwellers, particularly the younger demographic, to effectively partition their living space from storage areas. “It becomes a wise option in a sense that they can make the most of their limited living space,” Lee said. Yet, navigating confined spaces is not the sole concern of individuals in one-person households. The country's extreme winter and summer climates present a challenge for families. Essential winter items such as duvets, heaters, winter clothing and winter sports gear are stored for the majority of the year, only to be brought out when the winter season arrives. In an online community of skiers and snowboarders on Naver, an anonymous user shared his experience of acquiring a dedicated space to store a wide array of gear and equipment related to camping, skiing, and bicycles, with the goal of expanding his family living space. This decision proved to be well judged, as it allowed him to declutter his home and create a more organized living environment. "I've run out of space to stash equipment for my leisure activities," the poster remarked. One comment likened the new rental space to a treasure trove where his favorite gear is located. Another comment stated, "Your house must have become really spacious.”

Storehub's self-storage facility in Seoul (Courtesy of Storehub) Storehub's self-storage facility in Seoul (Courtesy of Storehub)