Korea Herald, Indonesia's Kompas vow to deepen media ties

Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young (left) and KOMPAS Daily Business Director Lukminto Wibowo pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding during the Korea-Indonesia Cooperation Forum held in Jakarta, Indonesia on Thursday. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)

JAKARTA, Indonesia – The Korea Herald and Indonesia's Kompas Daily have pledged to strengthen media cooperation, solidifying their commitment during the Korea-Indonesia Cooperation Forum in Jakarta on Thursday.

Established in 1965, the Jakarta-based Kompas Daily enjoys a distinguished reputation in Indonesia's media landscape.

The forum itself was a collaborative effort between Herald Corp., publisher of The Korea Herald and Herald Business, and the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, embassies from both nations and the Indonesian Employers’ Association APINDO. It was held under the title, “K-Wave and I-Wave, Together for the Future,” and also commemorated the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

The memorandum of understanding signed during the forum, witnessed by The Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young and Kompas Daily Business Director Lukminto Wibowo, formalized their dedication to working together.

The agreement prioritizes the reciprocal exchange and coverage of news content, interviews and events between the two media outlets.

Before the memorandum was signed, Daewoo E&C Chairman Jung Won-ju, who doubles as chairman of Herald Corp., emphasized the importance of fostering diverse cooperation between the two nations,

"We will do our best to widely and deeply promote the friendship and cooperation between the two countries,” Jung said.

South Korean Ambassador to Indonesia Lee Sang-deok also echoed the crucial nature of enhanced cooperation between the two nations.

Meanwhile, a separate memorandum was signed between Daewoo E&C and Hutama Karya, Indonesia's largest state-owned infrastructure firm. The agreement targets collaboration on infrastructure projects surrounding the Indonesian capital's relocation.

Indonesia plans to relocate its capital from Jakarta to the new city of Nusantara in Borneo, with the hopes of inaugurating it in August of next year.

Companies such as Samsung C&T, the construction unit of Samsung Group, have also joined hands with Indonesia to take part in the city building project.