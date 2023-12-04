National Theater of Korea's 50th year to close with 'Song of King Sejong'

From left: Director Sohn Jin-chaek, master choreographer Guk Su-ho and composer- conductor Park Bum-hoon (National Theater of Korea) From left: Director Sohn Jin-chaek, master choreographer Guk Su-ho and composer- conductor Park Bum-hoon (National Theater of Korea)

A grand-scale production featuring a blend of traditional Korean instrumental music, Western orchestra, "pansori" (Korean traditional narrative singing), choir and dance will celebrate the year's end at the National Theater of Korea (NTOK). Three state companies -- the National Changgeuk Company of Korea, the National Dance Company of Korea and the National Orchestra of Korea -- affiliated with the NTOK have joined forces to mark the 50th anniversary of the theater's relocation to Namsan, central Seoul. A total of 313 performers from the companies, orchestra and choir will perform “Song of King Sejong: Wolincheongangjigok” at the Haeoreum Grand Theater on Dec. 29-31.

“This year marks the 50th anniversary of the National Theater of Korea becoming a hub for the creative arts,” said its CEO Park In-gun during a press conference held last week. “We have prepared an ultimate production that showcases all the creative capabilities accumulated over the years.” Established in 1950 in Seoul's Taepyeongno in Jung-gu, the NTOK moved to Daegu, then to Myeong-dong in Seoul before finally settling in its current location in Jangchung-dong in October 1973.

“Song of King Sejong” is based on “Wolincheongangjigok,” an epic poem written by King Sejong of Joseon, who invented Hangeul, the Korean writing system. The poem pays tribute to Queen Soheon, who passed away before King Sejong, by depicting the life of Buddha and expressing a wish for peace in the queen's afterlife. The production, however, will exclude Buddhist elements, and will highlight the themes of love and harmony instead. The performance incorporates Korean traditional dance into the narrative format of a cantata, involving a choir and pansori singers. The stage will be set with 97 musicians of the Korean traditional instrumental ensemble and Western instrument players forming a circle in the center, with a choir of 174 members at both ends. Eleven pansori singers and 31 dancers will perform at the center of the stage.

