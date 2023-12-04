[Herald Review] Munich Philharmonic sets milestones with Lim Yun-chan

Pianist Lim Yun-chan performs Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Major, Op. 58 with the Munich Philharmonic at The Sejong Center for the Performing Arts on Nov. 29. (Sejong Center)

The Munich Philharmonic has set several milestones while in Korea.

The orchestra made a rare Korea-exclusive tour of seven concerts around the country, including one at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts, where the orchestra and pianist Lim Yun-chan took the stage. It was a record-breaking concert for the center -- the tickets for the 2,953-seat Grand Theater were sold out within a minute upon ticket sales opening in August, despite the fact that the Sejong Center is not considered the best venue for classical concerts.

Lim's ticket-selling power was proven once again throughout the Munich Philharmonic's tour, with four concerts featuring the 19-year-old pianist selling out.

Lim had provided Liszt's Nocturne No. 3, "Dreams of Love," as an encore piece for the previous two concerts at the Seoul Arts Center on Nov. 26 and at the Sejong Center on Nov. 29. For the final concert on Friday, he also showed his rendition of Chopin's Etude No. 3.

"I am so glad I could see all the three concerts," said a woman talking on the phone as she exited the Lotte Concert Hall on Friday. She was referring to the concerts at the Seoul Arts Center, Sejong Center and Lotte Concert Hall, all of which featured Lim. "'Eroica' sounded different -- so much better this time than last week," the woman added. She was referring to Beethoven's Symphony No. 3, "Eroica," which the Munich Philharmonic performed for the second part of the concert.