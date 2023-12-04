Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Schools brace for impact of record-low enrollment

    Schools brace for impact of record-low enrollment
  2. 2

    Day laborers, low-income earners fear lonely death

    Day laborers, low-income earners fear lonely death
  3. 3

    [Hello Indonesia] Green growth cements Korea-Indonesia ties

    [Hello Indonesia] Green growth cements Korea-Indonesia ties
  4. 4

    US deploys fighter jets in S. Korea for air exercise in Singapore

    US deploys fighter jets in S. Korea for air exercise in Singapore
  5. 5

    Seoul City to operate autonomous night bus

    Seoul City to operate autonomous night bus
  1. 6

    North Korea threatens consequences after South Korea launches 1st spy satellite

    North Korea threatens consequences after South Korea launches 1st spy satellite
  2. 7

    [Hello Hangeul] Inside the Korean language classroom in Madrid

    [Hello Hangeul] Inside the Korean language classroom in Madrid
  3. 8

    Yoon replaces 6 ministers ahead of his 3rd year, general election

    Yoon replaces 6 ministers ahead of his 3rd year, general election
  4. 9

    Festivals to illuminate Seoul’s winter nights

    Festivals to illuminate Seoul’s winter nights
  5. 10

    Province office raided in probe into wife of opposition leader

    Province office raided in probe into wife of opposition leader
지나쌤

Korean War veteran’s daughter named veterans affairs minister

By Kim Arin

Published : Dec. 4, 2023 - 18:23

    • Link copied

Kang Jung-ai, 66, was nominated as Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs on Wednesday. (Yonhap) Kang Jung-ai, 66, was nominated as Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

The descendant of a veteran who fought in the 1950-53 Korean War was tapped on Monday to head the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs.

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s office nominated Kang Jung-ai, a 66-year-old business professor and the former president of Sookmyung Women’s University in Seoul, to replace Park Min-shik, who has been handling affairs related to veterans and their families since 2022.

If her appointment is confirmed, she would be the second to lead the government agency since it was elevated to a ministry in June this year.

In a briefing at the presidential office, Kang said her role as minister would be to “bring all of Korea together to honor and respect the veterans who served our country.”

“All my life, I have always been grateful to the veterans who put their lives on the line for our country. If I am needed by my country, I am committed to celebrating our veterans for their service and giving them the recognition that they deserve,” she explained.

Kim Dae-ki, chief of staff to Yoon, said in a briefing announcing her nomination that she was “deemed to be the best fit to serve in the role” as both a “prominent scholar in business administration and the child of a Korean War veteran.”

More from Headlines