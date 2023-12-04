Korean War veteran’s daughter named veterans affairs minister

The descendant of a veteran who fought in the 1950-53 Korean War was tapped on Monday to head the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs.

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s office nominated Kang Jung-ai, a 66-year-old business professor and the former president of Sookmyung Women’s University in Seoul, to replace Park Min-shik, who has been handling affairs related to veterans and their families since 2022.

If her appointment is confirmed, she would be the second to lead the government agency since it was elevated to a ministry in June this year.

In a briefing at the presidential office, Kang said her role as minister would be to “bring all of Korea together to honor and respect the veterans who served our country.”

“All my life, I have always been grateful to the veterans who put their lives on the line for our country. If I am needed by my country, I am committed to celebrating our veterans for their service and giving them the recognition that they deserve,” she explained.

Kim Dae-ki, chief of staff to Yoon, said in a briefing announcing her nomination that she was “deemed to be the best fit to serve in the role” as both a “prominent scholar in business administration and the child of a Korean War veteran.”