Fractional art market opens up sector to new investors

Yayoi Kusama’s iconic “Pumpkin” artwork was displayed at an exhibition in Seoul in July last year. Two fractional art investment companies, Art Together and Yeolmae Company, have recently submitted a registration statement for the artist's pumpkin motif paintings. (Newsis)

Art Together, a subsidiary under Korea’s major art auctioneer K-Auction, announced Monday it has submitted a registration statement for the fractional investment of Yayoi Kusama's 2002 artwork “Pumpkin” to the country’s top regulator, the Financial Supervisory Service.

Art Together purchased the painting from renowned British auction house Christie’s for 1.09 billion won ($835,000) and has set the subscription price at 1.18 billion won, allowing retail investors to subscribe to 11,820 shares at 100,000 won per share.

By subscribing to the shares, retail investors can hold fractional ownership of the artwork, and later turn a profit from selling their share. The asset is not limited to fine artworks for fractional investment, and could be expanded to real estate properties, music copyright and even beef.

According to Art Together, it analyzed 359 transactions of similar works by the artist from January 2013 to October 2023, and also received appraisals from external agencies to justify its subscription price.

If approved by the FSS, local brokerage house NH Investment & Securities will receive subscriptions from investors who have real-name accounts at the firm from Dec. 26 to Jan. 2.

This is the second time for Art Together to submit a registration statement for fractional art investment to the FSS.

Shortly after submitting a registration for Stanley Whitney’s “Stay Song 61” in August, it withdrew the registration, responding to concerns of an unfair price appraisal considering it had purchased the artwork from its parent company K-Auction.

“The previous withdrawal was a voluntary one for fair value suggestion and investor protection,” analyst Choi Jae-ho at Hana Financial Investment said. “It is likely that the newly submitted registration will earn the financial authorities’ approval, having continuously reflected their feedback.”

Choi further viewed it as likely for the authorities to approve the bourse operator Korea Exchange's proposal to set up an exchange market for securities tokens, a necessary step for companies like Art Together to trade fractional ownership.

“The financial authorities are likely to approve the establishment of an exchange market for securities tokens through introducing a regulatory sandbox within this year,” Choi said.

With companies such as Art Together lining up for registrations, Korea’s fractional investment market has been gaining traction in recent months, especially for the fine art sector.

On Nov. 28, Seoul Auction Blue, operator of the fractional art investment app Sotwo, also submitted a registration to the FSS for the artwork “Dollar Sign” by Andy Warhol.

Affiliated with Seoul Auction, another big-name art auctioneer, the company procured the artwork for 626 million won from its parent company. It plans to allow retail investors to subscribe to 7 million won worth of shares.

Like Art Together’s Kusama piece, the subscription price has been set at 100,000 won. If the FSS approves the registration, it will kick off the public subscription between Dec. 20 to 26.

Yeolmae Company, the operator of the app ArtnGuide, has also submitted a registration for another piece by Kusama titled “Pumpkin” (2001). The eponymous piece, depicting the artist’s most well-known pumpkin motif, is of a different size than the work owned by Art Together.

“Though the FSS has not approved any company yet, the first subscription is likely to happen in December, considering the current process," analyst Yoon Yu-dong at NH Investment & Securities said. "The price fluctuation of K-Auction and Seoul Auction shares are growing, reflecting the market expectation on fractional investment.”