[Hello Hangeul] Inside the Korean language classroom in Madrid

Students attend a Korean Language Course at the Korean Cultural Center in Madrid, in October. (Korean Cultural Center in Spain) Students attend a Korean Language Course at the Korean Cultural Center in Madrid, in October. (Korean Cultural Center in Spain)

Madrid -- On a Friday evening in October, at the King Sejong Institute of the Korean Cultural Center in Madrid, Spain, two Korean language courses -- the N1 beginner class and the N5 advanced class -- were held, in a quite distinct atmosphere. The Spain branch of the King Sejong Institute provides a preparatory course and four regular intensive courses (N1-4), along with two nine-month-long courses (N5,6). The N5 and N6 advanced classes run from March to December, while the rest of the N-courses take place from September to December. At the N5 class on that day, the six students were maintaining a notably serious tone. They were learning different vocabularies on the theme of “moving” and grammatical expressions of hypothetical situations, such as: “We're going to visit Eugene's house this weekend for a housewarming party.” “Yes, I will attend if I am not busy. But I'm worried because I have a lot of work to do these days.” After learning the phrases of the day, the students quietly worked on their worksheets while the instructor went around the class and checked on students one by one.

Jessica speaks in an interview with The Korea Herald, at the Korean Cultural Center in Madrid, in October. (Korean Cultural Center in Spain) Jessica speaks in an interview with The Korea Herald, at the Korean Cultural Center in Madrid, in October. (Korean Cultural Center in Spain)

“It’s always interesting to learn how people live in different cultures,” said Jessica in an interview with The Korea Herald. She is a researcher at a university. "We have learned different vocabularies and practiced applying them in various situations." She said one of the most challenging things about learning a different language is grasping cultural aspects and abstract concepts. “I guess abstract things and cultural notions that we cannot directly relate to are hard to grasp. There is some vocabulary and grammar that are common in all languages, but there are some concepts that don't exist in Spanish or even in English. So it's difficult to find a term that is similar in your language,” she explained. “I guess, for many foreigners, it's really difficult to understand the honorifics and how they are used in different circumstances.” She began learning Korean out of personal interest, initially self-studying and later taking classes as elective courses at university. Now, she finds herself actively engaged in learning the language at the center and hopes to visit Korea in the future. “I am interested in the language and the process of learning a new language. I majored in English and also learned Italian when I lived in the country for a while.” She likes to listen to more Korean music, but is not yet familiar with watching Korean films or dramas. “I would like to try out more Korean films when I am more used to the language,” she said. “I hope to visit Korea sometime. That is my long-term goal.”

Students attend a Korean Language Course at the Korean Cultural Center in Madrid, in October. (Korean Cultural Center in Spain) Students attend a Korean Language Course at the Korean Cultural Center in Madrid, in October. (Korean Cultural Center in Spain)